ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

How to watch Boeing Starliner return to Earth on Wednesday

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fiTi_0fozOzme00

After a successful launch and arrival at the International Space Station, Boeing’s Starliner is set to return to Earth this week. The capsule is expected to begin its descent back to Earth on Wednesday, May 25. If you’re interested in watching the action live, here’s what you need to know to watch Starliner’s return to Earth later this week.

How to watch Starliner’s return to Earth

You can watch Starliner make its return to Earth by tuning into NASA’s live stream on Wednesday, May 25. NASA will begin the live stream at 2 p.m. EDT. The space agency expects the capsule to begin undocking at 2:36 p.m. EDT.

The live stream will continue throughout the undocking. However, NASA will switch the live stream over to a CAPSTONE prelaunch teleconference at around 3 p.m. Coverage of Starliner’s return to Earth to recommence on the NASA YouTube channel starting at 5:45 p.m. As such, you’ll have a small break between the undocking and the beginning of the landing coverage.

The stream that begins in the evening will show off the deorbit and landing of Boeing’s Starliner capsule in White Sands Space Harbor, New Mexica. NASA expects the deorbit burn to begin at 6:05 p.m. The actual landing should start around 6:49 p.m. At 9 p.m., NASA will follow up with a post-landing news conference to discuss the journey.

Why does Starliner’s journey matter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSF8D_0fozOzme00
Nauka module (left) docked to the International Space Station. Image source: Roscosmos

Getting Starliner’s return to Earth to pull off without a hitch is just the final step toward Boeing’s ongoing efforts to create a reusable spacecraft. Throughout its history, Starliner has experienced a number of issues. Its first attempt to reach the station failed miserably in 2019. So, the launch last week was a second chance for Starliner.

Starliner did manage to dock with the ISS last week. However, it wasn’t as smooth as NASA hoped it would be. The final approach took an hour longer than expected as several technical issues popped up at the last minute. Ultimately, though, Starliner successfully docked. As such, the crew of the ISS was able to unload the 500 pounds of cargo it transported.

If Starliner’s return to Earth goes smoothly, then the mission will be a complete success for Boeing. It will also pave the way for a crewed flight aboard Starliner up to the ISS. Of course, the capsule’s engineers will need to look at data captured from the flight, as well as information from a mannequin named Rosie, which took part in the journey to the ISS.

This mannequin will allow the engineers to see what the conditions were like inside Starliner throughout the mission. If you’re interested in NASA’s future missions, like its plan to take humans back to the Moon, then you should definitely pay attention to Starliner’s return to Earth. This spacecraft, alongside SpaceX’s spacecraft, will play a vital role in NASA’s continued efforts on the ISS.

Of course, this schedule could change at any point due to last-minute technical issues, or if the weather takes a turn for the worse at Starliner’s landing site.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Boeing Starliner#New Mexica
BGR.com

How and when to watch the Tau Herculids meteor shower

These past few months have already proven to be spectacular for skywatchers and space enthusiasts. But, the end of May could bring a spectacular “all or nothing” meteor shower visible across much of the continental United States called the Tau Herculids. When to watch for the Tau Herculids...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Climate breakdown sees melting ice reveal 3,000-year-old shoe and ‘objects we didn’t even know existed’

In little more than 15 years, climate breakdown has been responsible for the disappearance of hundreds of square kilometres of ancient Norwegian glaciers and ice patches, according to the latest estimates. While an ominous symptom of global heating, the retreat of this mountainous ice – often in remote and seemingly desolate locations – has also led to certain discoveries said to “shift the boundaries of our understanding” of a world long-forgotten.Among the most extraordinary of the hundreds of items discovered frozen in time in Norway’s thawing mountain ranges are a size 36 shoe lost by an inhabitant of the Bronze...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

‘Mind-Blowing’ Lost City With a Cosmic Link Discovered in the Amazon

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The ruins of a vast ancient civilization that has remained hidden under the densely forested landscape of the Bolivian Amazon for centuries has now been mapped out in unprecedented detail by lasers shot from a helicopter, reports a new study.
SCIENCE
Freethink

Einstein was right. Flying clocks around the world in opposite directions proved it.

In 1905, our conception of the Universe changed forever when Einstein put forth his special theory of relativity. Prior to Einstein, scientists were able to describe every “point” in the Universe with the use of just four coordinates: three spatial positions for each of the three dimensions, plus a time to indicate which moment any particular event occurred. All of this changed when Einstein had the fundamental realization that every single observer in the Universe, dependent on their motion and location, each had a unique perspective on where and when every event in the Universe would have occurred.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

82 Years Ago, The Crypt Of Civilization Was Sealed

The Crypt of Civilization was sealed 82 years ago. It won't be opened again until the year 8113 CE. While studying ancient Egypt, Dr Thornwell Jacobs was struck by how little accurate information about ancient civilizations had survived. He realized that virtually all our knowledge of life in Ancient Egypt came from just a few sources: the pyramids and a few inscribed tablets found in ancient Assyria.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

James Webb telescope will soon study two Super-Earths in the Milky Way

NASA’s James Webb space telescope is almost ready to get to work. The telescope’s mirrors are perfectly aligned. The team is currently finishing up the final calibrations of the spacecraft’s various instruments. Once that is done, Webb will be ready to get to work. One of the first things NASA plans to do with it is study two “super-Earth” planets known as 55 Cancri e and LHS 384 b.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

How sound travels on Mars can change based on the time of year

NASA first shared what Mars sounds like last year, using microphones placed on the Perseverance rover. Since then, though, scientists have been studying the recordings, and have even created a playlist of the best recordings of Mars. But, what’s most interesting about these recordings, aside from how eerily quiet the planet is, is that they give us more of an idea of how sound travels on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

BGR.com

321K+
Followers
8K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy