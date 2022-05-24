Mobile Mayor wants to use budget surplus for city projects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is hoping to move $16.3 million from the city general fund budget surplus to city projects, which would fund infrastructures, recreation and public safety projects.

The Mobile City Council will consider moving $11.3 million to multiple city projects and $5 million to support the development of the Mobile County Soccer Complex. If the council approves this transition, the funds will go from the city’s general fund surplus to its capital improvements fund.

In April 2022, the total general fund budget surplus for the City of Mobile was around $145 million. $45 million of that is what is required of the city to set aside as a two-month operating reserve.

Mayor Stimpson said, “Over the past eight years, our entire staff has worked hard to put the City of Mobile on sound financial footing while also paying down debt and building up a general fund surplus for future projects. Because of that, we are in a position today to support key projects important to citizens and Councilmembers, as well as one of Mobile County’s big projects. We are using these funds to modernize more of our traffic signals, create new amenities in our parks and improve our City’s infrastructure. Mobillians will see and feel the effects of these projects very soon.”

If the council approves Mayor Stimpsons proposed idea, multiple projects will be created including improvements along St. Louis Street, the development of 3 Mile Greenway Trail and design work for a new public safety training complex. For a list of all the projects, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.