ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Mayor wants to use budget surplus for city projects

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUZq9_0fozOY9900

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is hoping to move $16.3 million from the city general fund budget surplus to city projects, which would fund infrastructures, recreation and public safety projects.

The Mobile City Council will consider moving $11.3 million to multiple city projects and $5 million to support the development of the Mobile County Soccer Complex. If the council approves this transition, the funds will go from the city’s general fund surplus to its capital improvements fund.

Mobile County Commission approves proposed outdoor waterpark funding

In April 2022, the total general fund budget surplus for the City of Mobile was around $145 million. $45 million of that is what is required of the city to set aside as a two-month operating reserve.

Mayor Stimpson said, “Over the past eight years, our entire staff has worked hard to put the City of Mobile on sound financial footing while also paying down debt and building up a general fund surplus for future projects. Because of that, we are in a position today to support key projects important to citizens and Councilmembers, as well as one of Mobile County’s big projects. We are using these funds to modernize more of our traffic signals, create new amenities in our parks and improve our City’s infrastructure. Mobillians will see and feel the effects of these projects very soon.”

If the council approves Mayor Stimpsons proposed idea, multiple projects will be created including improvements along St. Louis Street, the development of 3 Mile Greenway Trail and design work for a new public safety training complex. For a list of all the projects, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile attorney vies to be next County DA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in more than a decade, Mobile County will have a new district attorney after November’s general election.  The Democratic nominee for the county’s lead prosecutor may have an uphill climb to the office but is optimistic she can pull out a win.  It’s an elected office people […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Daphne residents unhappy with homeowners association

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are some very big issues festering in Alabama's biggest subdivision. Around 3,500 families make up Lake Forest in Daphne. They all pay homeowner's dues that add up to nearly $3 million a year. A group of homeowners is not happy with how the association...
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama Primary 2022: Baldwin County elections

UPDATE: We have results from primary races in Baldwin County. Baldwin County Commission, District 4: Charles Gruber leads Chris Crawford 55% to 45% with 98% reporting. Baldwin County Commission, District 2: Matt McKenzie leads Steve Carey and Jonathan Armstrong 40% to 35% and 25% respectively with 98% reporting. Baldwin County Board of Education, District 4: […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. schools aim to hire armed ‘guardians’

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — School officials in Santa Rosa County are now looking for protectors of students in the classroom.  The Santa Rosa County School District has listed its first open position for a school guardian. Santa Rosa County guardians will be school employees that will be trained by the sheriff’s office. Guardians will serve as […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Stimpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Surplus#Infrastructure#Mayor#Politics Local#The Mobile City Council#Mobile County Commission#Councilmembers#Mobillians
WKRG News 5

Bradley Byrne named President and CEO of Mobile Chamber

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Previous U.S. House of Representative Alabama member Bradley Byrne has been named the president and chief executive officer of the Mobile Chamber. Byrne will take over this role on June 1, 2022. “After an extensive, nationwide search, we are excited to share that native Mobilian, former state Senator, former Chancellor of […]
MOBILE, AL
ssrnews.com

Test Results Show 18 Water Samples Exceed PFAS Limits Near NAS Whiting Field and its OLFs

The U.S. Navy on November 9 issued a press release, confirming a PFAS release area at OLF Santa Rosa, which is located inside Santa Rosa County’s Well Field Protection Area in East Milton. That confirmed PFAS release area, depicted by an “X,” lies within Santa Rosa County’s designated well field protection area, outlined in red. The site is also close to Fairpoint Regional Utility System water wells. However, testing of the wells within the WPA indicated none were above the EPA health advisory level of 70 ppt.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Styx River Road is flooding again due to heavy rain

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The area north of I-10 along the Styx River is flooding once again due to heavy rain. The last time the Styx River flooded was back in December 2021. At the beginning of 2022 county engineers announced that they were working to completely move the road further north to higher […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy