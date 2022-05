Frankie Edgar remains undecided about his mixed martial arts (MMA) future and “The Answer” doesn’t know when he’ll make his decision to retire. The former Ultimate Fighter Championship (UFC) lightweight king has fallen on tough times inside of the Octagon. Edgar has lost his last three trips to the cage and four out of his last five. This includes three devastating knockout defeats at the hands of Marlon Vera, Cory Sandhagen, and Chan Sung Jung. The losing streak has left Edgar on the outside looking in as he picks up the pieces and decides what is next.

UFC ・ 23 HOURS AGO