Joe Dunand batting ninth for Miami on Tuesday

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is someone to consider in fantasy drafts this season, according to head coach Frank Reich. "If I was a fantasy owner, I'd consider drafting Nyheim," Reich stated. The Colts' head coach, who is also the offensive play-caller, has already said this offseason that Hines will have a bigger role in the team's offense with Matt Ryan at quarterback. Hines set career-lows in catches and targets with Carson Wentz under center last year, as Jonathan Taylor emerged as the workhorse of the Colts' offense.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO