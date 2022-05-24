ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Joe Dunand batting ninth for Miami on Tuesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Marlins infielder Joe Dunand is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against...

Related
Matt Carpenter making Yankees debut Thursday

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter has been added to the starting lineup on Thursday against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees signed Carpenter to a big-league deal on Thursday to help fill the void while DJ LeMahieu (wrist) is banged up and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) and Josh Donaldson (illness) are on the injured list. Carpenter was added to the lineup after Aaron Hicks was scratched as the designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yadier Molina out of Cardinals' Friday lineup against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will sit at home after Andrew Knizner was picked as Friday's catcher for Dakota Hudson. Per Baseball Savant on 81 batted balls this season, Molina has produced a 4.9% barrel rate and a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yadier Molina (bereavement) active, starting Thursday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (bereavement) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina spent the past three games on the bereavement list. He is replacing Andrew Knizner at catcher on Thursday and hitting sixth. Molina is averaging 6.2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cincinnati's Joey Voto receives Friday off

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not starting in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Votto will rest at home after the Reds picked Mike Moustakas as Friday's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 61 batted balls this season, Votto has accounted for a 8.2% barrel rate...
CINCINNATI, OH
DJ LeMahieu leading off for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. LeMahieu will start at third base on Saturday and bat first versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Yankees. Marwin Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.1 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Colts continue Nyheim Hines hype

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is someone to consider in fantasy drafts this season, according to head coach Frank Reich. "If I was a fantasy owner, I'd consider drafting Nyheim," Reich stated. The Colts' head coach, who is also the offensive play-caller, has already said this offseason that Hines will have a bigger role in the team's offense with Matt Ryan at quarterback. Hines set career-lows in catches and targets with Carson Wentz under center last year, as Jonathan Taylor emerged as the workhorse of the Colts' offense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Reds starting Mike Moustakas at first base on Friday evening

Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas is batting sixth in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Moustakas will take over at first base after Joey Votto was left on the bench against left-hander Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Moustakas to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
CINCINNATI, OH
Angels' Tyler Wade batting ninth on Friday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Wade will start at third base on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. Anthony Rendon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wade for 6.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Jason Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 6.8 FanDuel points...
HOUSTON, TX
Oakland's Cristian Pache batting ninth on Saturday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Pache will start in center field on Saturday and bat ninth versus left-hander Taylor Hearn and Texas. Luis Barrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pache for 6.2 FanDuel points on Saturday....
OAKLAND, CA
Teoscar Hernandez starting for Toronto Friday night

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Hernandez is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Angels starter Chase Silseth. Our models project Hernandez for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington's Alcides Escobar operating shortstop position on Friday

Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar will handle shortstop duties after Dee Strange-Gordon was rested in Washington. numberFire's models project Escobar to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
DENVER, CO
Miami's Gabe Vincent (hamstring) active on Friday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (hamstring) will play in Friday's Game 6 against the Boston Celtics. Vincent will suit up against the Celtics despite his questionable designation. In 23.5 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Vincent's projection includes 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.
BOSTON, MA
Kevin Smith batting eighth for Oakland on Saturday

Oakland Athletics infielder Kevin Smith is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Smith will start at third base on Saturday and bat eighth versus left-hander Taylor Hearn and the Rangers. Tony Kemp moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.0 FanDuel points on...
OAKLAND, CA
Giants' Darin Ruf batting third on Saturday

San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Ruf will start at first base on Saturday and bat third versus right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez and the Reds. Wilmer Flores moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ruf for 14.0 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reds' Joey Votto batting fourth on Saturday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Joey Votto is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Votto will start at first base on Saturday and bat fourth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. Mike Moustakas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Votto for 9.9 FanDuel points...
CINCINNATI, OH
Michael Brosseau batting fifth for Brewers on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Michael Brosseau is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Brosseau will start at third base on Saturday and bat fifth versus left-hander Matthew Liberatore and the Cardinals. Jace Peterson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brosseau for 10.8 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Victor Caratini catching for Milwaukee on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini will catch for right-hander Adrian Houser on Saturday and bat ninth versus left-hander Matthew Liberatore and the Cardinals. Omar Narvaez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 7.3 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Rangers' Andy Ibanez batting seventh on Saturday

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ibanez will fill the designated hitter role on Saturday and bat seventh versus left-hander Zach Logue and Oakland. Jonah Heim moves to the bench with Sam Huff moving behind the plate. Ibanez is...
OAKLAND, CA
Reds' Tommy Pham suspended three games

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended for three games. Pham has reportedly agreed to a three-game suspension for his actions before Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants.
CINCINNATI, OH

