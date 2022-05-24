ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Morbius Fans Share Hilarious Memes as "Morbin" Trends on Twitter

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorbius is going viral. Now that more people have gotten the chance to sit down and watch the picture, Morbius is the talk of Twitter — not because the masses have fallen in love with the movie itself, but because it's produced the next big thing in the land of memes....

comicbook.com

ComicBook

High School DxD Cosplay Shows Why Akeno is Still Queen

One awesome High School DxD cosplay has brought the series back to the spotlight by showcasing just why Akeno Himejima has her title of Queen! It's been quite a while since fans have gotten to see High School DxD grace their screens with the fourth season released four long years ago, and even then the franchise had to switch its anime over to an entirely new studio and staff. There's been very little talk about the franchise since, but while the future of the anime is unclear fans are still very much keeping their love for the series alive in cool new ways.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Adding Two Classic Nickelodeon Shows Very Soon

A couple of Nickelodeon classics are making their way to Netflix soon. On Twitter, the streaming giant told fans to be on the lookout for Kenan & Kel, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and All That on June 21st. Now, that might thrill some viewers who haven't been able to get their nostalgic fix online. (Most of these titles are currently streaming on Paramount+ if you can't wait that long!) Not that long ago, these kinds of cultural touchstones would have required a cable subscription and teen nick to view. But, now, with the era of streaming open wide, the opportunity is yours for the taking. All That came first as a sort of kids' answer to Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. Then Kenan & Kel became an inseparable duo. For later period Nickelodeon fans, Ned's guide to getting through school was a 2000s-era treasure. Check out their tweet down below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Celebrates Episode 8 With Special Poster

Spy x Family is getting closer and closer to the end of its debut slate of episodes, and it has celebrated the release of Episode 8 of the anime with a special new poster! Now that the three members of the Forger Family have finally gotten their act together and are starting to adjust to their new lives as a happy family, fans have seen how the newest episodes of the series are now beginning to challenge this new status quo and break into the secret heart of why all of them have come together. With Anya's challenge out of the way for now, it's time for Yor and Loid's big adversary.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Highlights The Best Look of Hinata

Hinata Hyuga is considered one of Naruto's best girls for a reason. Despite his strict upbringing, the once-timid girl has gone on to become one of the strongest in the Hidden Leaf. Now a wife and mother, fans look back to Hinata's time in Naruto Shippuden at her prime and remember how far she has come. So of course, one fan felt it was only right to honor that time with a gorgeous cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Creator Hypes Manga Return With Biggest Update Yet

The series creator behind Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi, is hyping up the manga's more imminent return with the biggest status progress update yet! The creator recently took the world by storm when he suddenly created a Twitter account to announce that he was working on the manga's next major return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Fans had quickly flocked to this Twitter account hoping for more updates, and the creator has since quickly broken all kinds of notable social media records as fans anticipate each and every update for the next ten chapter release for the manga.
COMICS
shefinds

Fans Are Devastated By Carrie Underwood’s ‘American Idol’ Announcement—Say It Ain’t So!

Carrie Underwood is now a world-renowned country singer and powerhouse vocalist, but back in 2005, she was an 21-year-old contestant vying to be the next American Idol. Fans were excited to see the “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, return to the stage and perform at the 2022 American Idol finale, and were devastated to learn that the fourth winner of the series could no longer do so.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Law & Order Loses Fan-Favorite Cast Member After First Season of Revival

The original Law & Order made a successful return to television in its season 21 revival this year, and it's already been renewed for season 22. Unfortunately when it returns a popular character from the show will not be making the return journey, and that is Anthony Anderson's Detective Kevin Bernard. Anderson was a favorite during his original run with the show before it was canceled, and he was one of several returning cast members when the show was brought back. According to Deadline Anderson has chosen not to reprise his role for Season 22, and now the search will begin for another lead Detective.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Images Reveal First Look at Horror Reimagining

Pooh is leaving the lands of Hundred Acre Wood for the realm of indie horror flicks. That's right, horror fiends have discovered the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an upcoming picture featuring the golden bear in his very own scary movie. An independent feature from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film released a batch of images Wednesday showing off its morbid content, reminiscent of the blood-filled slashers of yesteryear.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC's Blue Beetle Set Photos Reveal First Look at Costume

Production is currently underway on DC's Blue Beetle movie, which will bring Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle to life on the big screen. Given Jaime's fan-favorite status within the pages of DC Comics, there's definitely been a lot of excitement surrounding his cinematic debut, and around how the Blue Beetle costume will translate onscreen. After concept art of the Blue Beetle suit first debuted during DC FanDome 2021, we've finally got a new look at what that will entail. JustJared Jr. recently published a series of set photos from Blue Beetle, which provide a pretty epic look at the practical costume.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash Gives a New Look at Sasha Calle's Supergirl Costume

Warner Bros.' upcoming The Flash movie will introduce Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and new photos give a much better look at her superhero costume. Calle, the former star of Young and the Restless, will portray Supergirl in The Flash, a film that is expected to travel the DC Multiverse. Michael Keaton is also returning as Bruce Wayne/Batman, along with Ben Affleck. Licensing Expo 2022 is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and Warner Bros. has several costumes on display for fans to take a look at, including Sasha Calle's Supergirl, as well as Ezra Miller's Flash and Black Manta from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick: Jennifer Connelly's Role Was Set Up in the Original Film

We're talking spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick below, you're on the highway to the Spoiler Zone! It's been over three decades since the original Top Gun was released in theaters and now the highly anticipated sequel is officially here. As fans of the first movie likely remember it concludes with Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was reunited with Kelly McGillis' Charlie, presumably to ride off into the sunset on his motorcycle. When Top Gun: Maverick begins though Charlie is nowhere in sight and isn't even mentioned. As the film continues though he quickly finds a new love interest in Jennifer Connelly's Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, and there's some implied history in their fling.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Styles Gojo's Iconic Shades

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest Shonen franchises around, which is definitely saying something considering the series that only has been around for a few years' time, and the most popular character around, Gojo, is sitting pretty as a result. With Gojo set to have a big role in the second season of the anime adaptation, as well as in the first prequel film of the series, one cosplayer has created the perfect fit for the teacher at Jujutsu Tech.
COMICS
ComicBook

Susan Sarandon and Fat Joe to Star in The Movers Animated Comedy on Fox

Susan Sarandon and Fat Joe are set to star in The Movers over at Fox. The animated comedy focuses on employees at the 78th ranked moving company in Manhattan according to Variety. Inside of their operation, things are pretty unhinged. Viewers can expect to see the animated hijinks that other beloved series like Bob's Burgers and American Dad keep coming with regularity. That makes two series over at Fox for Sarandon who has Monarch coming up soon as well. The Hip-Hop star is branching out a bit with The Movers. His previous credits include Empire and Happy Feet. Now, fans will wait to see what the network decides to put out in promotion.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Poses With His Many Stunt Actors

Creating a tentpole blockbuster film is going to require a lot of stunts, and unless you're Tom Cruise, the likelihood that you're doing all or most of your own is pretty small. And while the films are made in such a way as to hide the stunt doubles as much as possible, Chris Pratt took to social media to show appreciation for the people who have helped him look good over the course of three Jurassic World movies, giving fans a peek behind the curtain and a look at the stunt performers who have helped shape the character of Owen Grady.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Officially Confirmed, Timeline Teased

More information has been announced concerning Star Wars: Andor, including confirmation of a second season and the streaming show's timeline. The first trailer for Andor takes viewers back before they were introduced to Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Unfortunately, we all know what happened to Andor and Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso when they completed their mission of stealing the blueprints for the Empire's first Death Star. But when it comes to Andor headlining his own Disney+ series, fans can look forward to spending even more time with the character in multiple seasons.
TV & VIDEOS

