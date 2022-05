I am particular about most things in my life, including my workout sneakers. I'm someone who does a lot of different workouts, and I like my shoes to be lightweight and flexible but still have support and a thick sole. Usually, I'll only get one or the other; either the upper and body of the shoe are lightweight and sock-like but provide a neutral stride and don't have a ton of cushioning at the heel, or they've got an abundance of sole support but are more structured throughout the shoe and make my feet feel constricted. But the new APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers ($320) are basically my perfect sneaker, and I think you're going to like them, too.

