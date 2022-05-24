ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

Bridge closed in Orange due to deterioration

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6no1_0fozKiAN00

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP)– Orange Police are warning drivers that a bridge in town is being closed due to deterioration of the deck.

Nearly 30 sports cars up for bid in Orange

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is closing bridge on Brookside Road. Signs notifying drivers will be put in place. Drivers should see alternate routes.

The state is expected to begin repairs sometime in June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester DPW to reinstall speed humps on several streets by summer

WORCESTER, Mass. - Last summer, the city placed speed humps on 10 streets as part of a pilot program to reduce speeding on residential streets. The city removed in the fall ahead of the winter plowing season. Worcester Department of Public Works commissioner Jay Fink said the plan is to...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
Orange, MA
Government
Orange, MA
Traffic
franklincountynow.com

Crash On North Main In Deerfield, Road Reopened

(Deerfield, MA) Around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning a crash on North Main Street In Deerfield cat the Dry Bridge closed the road. It was a single vehicle crash and there were no injuries. The power company and the Deerfield Police were called to the scene and the road was reopened as of 8:45 a.m. There will be utility work throughout the day.
DEERFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Nexstar Media Inc
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hampden; Hampshire; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Windham County in northern Connecticut Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stafford, or 12 miles east of Enfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Worcester, Springfield, Enfield, Vernon, South Windsor, Ludlow, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Ellington, Tolland, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury, Charlton and Palmer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
businesswest.com

Businesses Are Planting Roots in Hadley

In some ways Hadley is a tale of two communities. One is a small farming town, known locally — and even beyond — for its asparagus. The other Hadley exists on Route 9, the main artery running through town that can see up to 100,000 vehicles a day bringing people to shopping centers, universities, hotels — and neighboring towns.
HADLEY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts to see strong thunderstorms, heavy rain Saturday afternoon

BOSTON — Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain moved across much of Massachusetts and New England Saturday afternoon. A cold front moving across the area Saturday afternoon into the evening was triggering showers and thunderstorms, especially across interior Massachusetts where a few strong severe thunderstorms are possible. Track storms with...
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy