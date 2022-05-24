Bridge closed in Orange due to deterioration

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP)– Orange Police are warning drivers that a bridge in town is being closed due to deterioration of the deck.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is closing bridge on Brookside Road. Signs notifying drivers will be put in place. Drivers should see alternate routes.

The state is expected to begin repairs sometime in June.

