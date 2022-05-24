ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Bella Hadid’s Cannes Dress Will Make Your Jaw Drop

By Olivia Marcus
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

There’s no greater feeling than receiving a compliment on an outfit and getting to reply, “Thanks, it’s vintage.” If anyone knows the joy of an incredible archival fashion find, it’s vintage-queen Bella Hadid. The supermodel is known for wearing rare designer vintage pieces and Bella Hadid’s Cannes Film Festival dress may just be her best look yet.

Every year the Cannes Film Festival takes over the South of France and reminds us what true festival fashion looks like (sorry, Coachella). Actors, directors, models and agents descend on the coastal city to walk the red carpet in couture gowns and to promote the year’s most notable films. Amongst layers of pink tulle and silver sequins, Hadid emerges time after time in a spectacular black gown and as expected, she arrived just in time to steal the show— or, in the words taken from Gigi Hadid’s Instagram story from earlier this week, “ If she’s going to do one thing it’s get on a plane to save the Cannes red carpet … year after year.”

With major appearances from Anne Hathaway and Elle Fanning, whether the Cannes red carpet actually needed saving is up for debate (you can judge all of the other celebrity looks here )—regardless, Bella Hadid certainly showed up and served. Hadid graced the red carpet for The Innocent 75th-anniversary screening in a vintage Versace gown from the 1987 collection and proved that vintage really always is better.

The strapless dress sculpted a dramatic hourglass shape with a tight bodice and skirt contrasting the peplum draping around the waist. The dress’s skirt is made of velvet which gives a reminiscent feel of classic Old Hollywood cinema. Bella Hadid took a “less is more” approach with stunning diamond teardrop earrings and a singular diamond ring as her only accessories. The look was created by notable celebrity stylist, Law Roach, who is most commonly credited for working with Zendaya on all of her best red carpet looks .

Bella Hadid kept the look dark and consistent with her hair and makeup—her eyes were rimmed with thick black eyeliner and her hair was slicked back (a Bella Hadid signature look) into a tight bun. The few strands of hair falling on Hadid’s face were almost thick enough to be considered side bangs—perhaps that’s the next vintage trend the model will bring back.

As Gigi Hadid pointed out in her Instagram story, this wasn’t Bella Hadid’s first time dominating the Cannes red carpet. Hadid has attended the festival in 2016, 2017 and 2021 in a variety of dramatic ensembles. Most notably, she wore a Schiaparelli dress that featured a gold brass lung necklace across her chest at last year’s festival. In an interview with Vogue, Bella Hadid said, “I always knew I was going to wear this dress when I saw this dress…it was a work of art.”

Up until now, Kim Kardashian’s vintage Marilyn Monroe Met Gala look was the best thing to be pulled from the archives but it’s safe to say, she’s got some competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0fozJoQW00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Revealed She Broke Her Engagement Ring From Travis—She Was ‘Hysterically Crying’

Click here to read the full article. An expensive accident! Kourtney Kardashian broke her engagement ring not long after her iconic proposal with Travis Barker. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she did something so regretful with her first engagement ring. When Kris Jenner didn’t notice a ring on her daughter’s finger, she questioned why she wasn’t wearing it shortly after her proposal. “This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way,” Kourtney responded. “I’m sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Baby Is Officially Here—& Their Gender Was Just Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Baby on the way! Ever since we found out she was pregnant, fans have been curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender. Social media users quickly drummed up their own theories—but now, we finally know if Rih had a baby boy or girl. Rihanna, 33, reportedly welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 33, on May 13, 2022, per TMZ. Their baby was born in Los Angeles, California, despite earlier reports speculating that the singer planned to give birth to her baby in her home country of Barbados. The “Love on the Brain” singer debuted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Is a Statuesque Stunner Dripping in Silver on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Met Gala is well underway and we’ve already seen so many great looks. Stars like Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who are two of this year’s co-chairs, totally ruled the red carpet, and don’t even get us started on some of the incredible designs that made their red carpet debut. Plus, a number of famous celebrity kids hit the Met Gala red carpet with total confidence and poise. Among the dazzling gowns we’ve seen this evening, Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber fashioned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Zendaya
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Hello Magazine

Amal Clooney's head-turning dress has amazing details

Amal Clooney has the most enviable wardrobe and has never been afraid to push new style trends. When the statuesque lawyer, who is married to George Clooney, appeared in New York on Thursday evening we were reminded of what we've been missing. Stepping out of the Whitby Hotel in Midtown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Cannes Dress
ETOnline.com

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Fierce Pose on Met Gala Red Carpet

Hailey Bieber is stunning in white at the 2022 Met Gala. The 25-year-old model stepped out, sans her husband, Justin Bieber, for Monday's annual event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art. In the spirit of this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” the model wore stunning, white,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Another Royal in Her 7th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte turns seven today—yes, seven!—and the special occasion has been marked by the release of two previously unseen birthday portraits, taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge. “Seven tomorrow!” the caption on the photos, which was shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account...
WORLD
Page Six

Amal Clooney shines in sheer red dress in NYC

Lady in red. While in NYC for a meeting with the UN, Amal Clooney continued her style streak Thursday night in a red-hot midi dress by Sukeina for dinner with her mother, Baria Alamuddin. Featuring a sheer mesh top and intricate hand-braided and tasseled skirt, the striking look was equal parts sexy and elegant — and a far cry from the more conservative fare the human rights lawyer typically wears while on the job. Clooney, 44, matched her lipstick to the sleeveless scarlet style, and accessorized with sparkling drop earrings from W. Salamoon & Sons, a metallic box clutch and silver Gianvito Rossi pumps...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Musician Bobby Wooten III While Introducing Him To Her Mom

It looks like Katie Holmes has a new man in her life. The actress, 42, was seen kissing and holding hands with musician Bobby Wooten III in New York City on Thursday, April 28 in THESE PHOTOS. Katie’s mother, Kathy Holmes, greeted the happy pair and gave Bobby a hug at one point during the outing. Katie and Bobby, who looked so in love in the photos, reportedly hopped on the subway to visit Guggenheim Museum and Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

51K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy