Monterey County baby died from head trauma, police say

By Amy Larson
 4 days ago

MARINA, Calif. (KRON) — A nine-month-old baby’s death was ruled a homicide by investigators in Monterey County and two people were arrested.

Marina Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the Abrams Park neighborhood for a medical emergency on May 16. When officers arrived at the home, they found the baby boy “non-responsive” and suffering from a head injury, Cmdr. Eddie Anderson said.

The baby was transported to a Bay Area hospital. He died the following day from his injuries, police said.

Detectives launched an investigation and arrested two Marina residents, 23-year-old Tatiana Hale and 26-year-old Marcus Hopkins, on suspicion of homicide.

Sgt. Brian Whittaker told KRON4 that the baby’s mother had left her son in the care of Hale and Hopkins.

Hale and Hopkins are close friends with the baby’s mother, Whittaker said.

“They were called ‘godparents,’ but really they were just friends with the baby’s mom,” Whittaker said.

The mother paid Hale and Hopkins to take care for her children while she was working.

“She paid these folks to watch the baby quite a bit,” Whittaker said.

According to a GoFundMe page , the baby’s name is NoaKai.

“We have no words to describe the grief that our family is experiencing right now,” NoaKai’s family wrote.

Hale and Hopkins were booked into the Monterey County Jail on homicide and felony child endangerment charges.

They are scheduled to make their first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

The Marina Police Department said its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-384-7575.

