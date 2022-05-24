Missouri woman stops for a soda, wins $50,000 lottery prize

May 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman's thirst turned out to be a lucky feeling when a lottery ticket she bought during a beverage stop turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The player told Missouri Lottery officials she stopped at the QuickTrip store on Gravois Road in St. Louis to buy a soda and a Lucky Ca$h scratch-off ticket caught her eye at the counter.

The woman said she bought the ticket, but couldn't immediately tell if she had won anything.

"I didn't have my glasses on when I scratched it," the player said, "So I couldn't actually read it."

The woman donned her glasses and was shocked to see a $50,000 top prize.

"It was very surreal," she said. "I didn't even know if I was reading it right!"