ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman stops for a soda, wins $50,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbUAl_0fozJ1SI00

May 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman's thirst turned out to be a lucky feeling when a lottery ticket she bought during a beverage stop turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The player told Missouri Lottery officials she stopped at the QuickTrip store on Gravois Road in St. Louis to buy a soda and a Lucky Ca$h scratch-off ticket caught her eye at the counter.

The woman said she bought the ticket, but couldn't immediately tell if she had won anything.

"I didn't have my glasses on when I scratched it," the player said, "So I couldn't actually read it."

The woman donned her glasses and was shocked to see a $50,000 top prize.

"It was very surreal," she said. "I didn't even know if I was reading it right!"

Comments / 3

Related
99.5 WKDQ

A Missouri Gas Station Offered Gas for $2.12 a Gallon This Week

It didn't last long, but there was one Missouri gas station that created quite an uproar this week when they offered gas for only $2.12 per gallon. Fox 2 out of St. Louis talked to some of the crowds that showed up when a gas station in Fredericktown dropped gas prices to $2.12 for only 90 minutes. As you might imagine, the lines were long.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KICK AM 1530

See Inside a 25 Acre Missouri Horse Ranch with Basketball Court

There is exotic and then there's EXOTIC. This is that 2nd one. It's a 25 acre Missouri horse ranch in Festus that even has its own basketball court. I saw this home shared today in two places. There's a new video share on YouTube and a listing on Realtor. It's 9981 Morgan Road in Festus, Missouri and it's everything a horse-loving St. Louis Cardinals fan could want. There's also something there if you are also partial to the Dallas Cowboys.
FESTUS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Lottery#Soda#Quicktrip
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, May 26th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says he and the first lady are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news out of Uvalde, Texas. Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead. Parson says he and Teresa are praying for the victims’ families and friends that they may find strength and peace in such a difficult time.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Woman wins $50,000 on scratchers ticket in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman who went to a St. Louis gas station to get a soda ended up winning $50,000 on a scratchers ticket. The Missouri Lottery says the woman won a $50,000 Scratchers prize after she purchased a “Lucky Ca$h” ticket at the QuikTrip in the 9100 block of Gravois Road. Lottery officials say the woman was buying a soda, then made a decision to purchase to buy a ticket at the checkout counter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

MDC warns St. Louisans bears are on the move

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Bears are on the move in spring and early summer, and the Missouri Department of Conservation wants all Missouri residents to be careful. MDC said bears are commonly seen in counties like Jefferson, Franklin, Washington, and Crawford, but just over a year ago a male black bear was seen in Richmond […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
KYTV

100-mile Yard Sale returns to southeast Mo.

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual 100-mile Yard Sale is back for Memorial Day weekend. We caught up with bargain hunters and vendors that were out Thursday to kick it off. Folks are back for another weekend full of shopping, but for Ramona and Terry Clark, it’s more about spending time together.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

100-Mile Yard Sale underway in Missouri

One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting. Sheep delivers quintuplets in Cape Girardeau Co. A southeast Missouri farm is celebrating after one of its ewes gave birth to five healthy lambs, which they believe is a one-in-a-million chance.
5 On Your Side

Allie Corey says goodbye on Today in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Friday was a bittersweet day for the Today in St. Louis crew at 5 On Your Side as we said goodbye to anchor Allie Corey. Allie is leaving St. Louis to move back home to Florida to be closer to her family. Her final newscast Friday...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
363K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy