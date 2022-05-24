ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston police find 'ghost gun mill' inside Dorchester apartment

By Karen Anderson
WCVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Numerous firearm parts and accessories that can be used to build so-called ghost guns were confiscated this week after police arrested a Boston man and searched his property. Edmilson Andrade, 32, of Dorchester, was arrested on Monday at 286 Columbia Road, the Boston Police Department said...

www.wcvb.com

WCVB

Massachusetts church makes memorial for victims of recent mass shootings

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A church in Massachusetts is honoring the 32 people who were killed in three mass shootings across the country this month. The Congregational Church of Needham has set up the following on its grounds along Great Plain Avenue: 21 empty classroom chairs, 10 empty shopping baskets and one empty pew.
NEEDHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Additional Arrests Made in MBTA Station Attack in Boston

More arrests have been made in an attack on two men outside of Boston's Shawmut MBTA Red Line station this week, police said. A teenager had been arrested Wednesday for allegedly attacking the two men outside the station on Monday, but, according to police, three more teenagers were arrested Friday afternoon in Dorchester's Harambee Park.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts officials call for peaceful summer season after violence on popular beaches

BOSTON — Massachusetts law enforcement officials and clergy members prayed for peace on Sunday after recent violent incidents at popular beaches in the Greater Boston area. Those officials and clergy members gathered on Carson Beach, where five people — including two juveniles — were arrested last Saturday on charges that included disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer and possession of fireworks.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence House Riddled With Bullets in Shooting Overnight

Providence Police said more than a dozen shell casings were found following a shooting outside a house in Providence on Saturday night. According to police, multiple bullet holes could be seen in the home’s porch, and a bullet was located in the dining room of the residence. Police said...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Cape Cod man arrested for making threat to commit school shooting in Facebook post

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is in custody after he made a threat to commit a school shooting via social media, according to police. The Barnstable and Yarmouth police departments received multiple reports on Saturday regarding a Facebook post made by 29-year-old Justin Moreira, of Hyannis. In that post, Moreira threatened to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.
BARNSTABLE, MA
liveboston617.org

Possible Pedophile Charged With Groping Child on MBTA

BOSTON, May 26, 2022—An Allston man was arraigned this week on charges he groped a four-year-old child at the Park Street MBTA station, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. GEORGE FRANCOIS, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding. Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail and orders that the defendantstay away from the MBTA, stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Prosecutors also filed a motion for a protective order to impound victim and witness identifying information. Judge Mark H. Summerville set the requested $5,000 bail, imposed the condition that the defendant stay away from and not contact victims or witnesses and allowed the motion to impound.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

South Boston Murder Cold Case Solved

Michael Lewis, 61, was arrested on Friday in South Boston and charged with the 1984 murder of Brian Watson, 23. Lewis was 24 at the time of the shooting. Lewis is believed to have had ties with James “Whitey” Bulger. See Press Release Below from DA’s office:
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Four juveniles detained in beating, attack on two men outside MBTA station

BOSTON — Four juveniles have been detained in connected with a violent attack and robbery outside an MBTA station earlier this week. Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan told NewsCenter 5 that two men, ages 69 and 47, said they were surrounded by a group of teenagers while they were at the bicycle rack that is just outside Shawmut Station.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

3 more boys arrested in beating, attempted robbery of men at MBTA station

Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Make Arrest in 1984 South Boston Homicide

A 61-year-old man has been indicted on a murder charge in the 1984 shooting death of a man in South Boston, a crime investigators believe may have had ties to the criminal activities of the infamous James "Whitey" Bulger. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said that Michael Lewis is...
whdh.com

Police investigating Lynn shooting that left one hospitalized

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lynn that left one individual hospitalized with life threatening injuries on Friday Night. Authorities responded to the area of Western Ave shortly before midnight. Officers could be seen taping off the area early Saturday morning. This is a developing story;...
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Dead in Overnight Shooting in Lynn

A man is dead after a shooting late Friday in Lynn, Massachusetts, authorities said Saturday. The shooting, on Western Avenue near Anoka Place, was reported about 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. The slain person was found in a lot behind a building. The shooting is currently under investigation...
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts woman indicted in death of 2-month-old son

A Massachusetts woman was indicted this week in connection with the death of her two-month-old son last summer, with authorities saying she failed to take reasonable steps to get the infant medical treatment. A Plymouth County grand jury returned the indictment for Tara Chevalier on Friday, charging the 39-year-old Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, MA

