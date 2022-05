It has been years in the making, but Oak Park Commons, the first intergenerational cohousing community in Oak Park and the state, is getting closer to becoming a reality. A few years prior to the pandemic, Oak Park residents Susan Stall and her husband, Charlie Hoch, were among a core group who set out to create the state’s first intergenerational cohousing community in their hometown.

