America’s best small town to visit is in Maine, according to U.S. News & World Report

By Kristi Palma
 4 days ago

It's a "relaxing East Coast retreat."

Stewman's Lobster Pound in Bar Harbor, Maine. Michael Belinski

Small towns across America are full of charm, and the most charming of them all is in Maine, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Bar Harbor was just named the best small town to visit in the USA in the U.S. 2022-23 Best Vacations Rankings. The Mount Desert Island town topped the list last year as well.

The 25 best small towns on the list have a population of less than 50,000, plenty of restaurants and attractions, and “a unique character all their own,” according to U.S. News.

“Filled with charm and plenty of friendly locals, small towns are synonymous with American life,” wrote the publication.

Here’s what U.S. News wrote about Bar Harbor:

Bar Harbor is small-town Maine at its finest. This relaxing East Coast retreat is filled with bed-and-breakfast accommodations and plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun. Boat tours, history tours and culinary tours are just a few ways travelers can get better acquainted with Bar Harbor. What’s more, the town is a gateway to Acadia National Park, where visitors can hike, bike and kayak. Plus, travelers should come hungry: Lobstering is still an important contributor to Bar Harbor’s economy, which means local restaurants have plenty of fresh lobster and other seafood on their menus.

U.S. News & World Report

Three other New England small towns made the list: Martha’s Vineyard ranked No. 16; Stowe, Vermont ranked No. 17; and Kennebunkport, Maine ranked No. 20.

View the list of best small towns to visit in the USA.

