Westmoreland WPIAL playoff softball capsule: Games for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bethel Park School District is mourning a beloved teacher.The district announced Tuesday that Bethel Park High School social studies teacher Jon Gentile has died. "Jon was an excellent teacher and coach and he was an incredibly well-respected and beloved member of the high school and middle school staff," the district said in a statement."We were heartbroken to learn of Jon's untimely passing and we are all still processing this devastating loss," Bethel Park Assistant Superintendent Zeb Jansante said in a statement. "Jon epitomized the spirit of Bethel Park in everything he did and he made an enormous difference in the lives of his current and past students and student-athletes."He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."No cause of death was announced.The district said administrators, counselors and social workers are available for all students and staff.

3 DAYS AGO