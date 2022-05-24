ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeshore Tech on probation after most law enforcement students fail part of training

By Charlee Rubesky, FOX 11 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Wis. (WLUK) -- A disciplinary board is implementing a one year probationary period for the Lakeshore Technical College Law Enforcement Academy after 15 of its 18 students failed a portion of the law enforcement preparatory training. According to the Law Enforcement Standards Board, the majority of students failed...

Comments / 7

Kiel community puts together its own Memorial Day march amid school threats

KIEL (WLUK) -- An annual event honoring soldiers, who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice, won’t be taking place in Kiel on Monday. The city canceled its Memorial Day parade citing security concerns amid an ongoing investigation at the middle school. But, the canceled plans didn't stop some from paying...
Officers respond to report of student with a gun at Wisconsin middle school

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement responded to a middle school in Wisconsin after reports came in of a student with a gun. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Slinger Middle School is on a lockdown. Officers responded to a report of a student with a gun. The suspect was taken into custody.
SLINGER, WI
Kiel receives emailed threat for 4th consecutive day

KIEL (WLUK) -- For the fourth day in a row, Kiel Middle School was the target of a bomb threat. Police confirm another threat came in Friday morning over email. They searched the school building but did not find anything suspicious. School buildings are empty as classes were previously scheduled...
KIEL, WI
Fox Valley Army Reserve Unit participates in ceremony before deployment

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley Army reserve unit is being deployed overseas. On Saturday, those troops gathered with family and friends in Appleton for a deployment ceremony. "It's going to be a good experience for me to actually lead my troops and do our jobs overseas," said Brett Peters, platoon leader.
APPLETON, WI
Wisconsin middle schooler's claim of gun may have been a joke, district says

SLINGER (WLUK) -- A middle school in southeastern Wisconsin was locked down Friday for a report of a student with a gun. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a person was arrested after officers responded to Slinger Middle School. The school district says a student yelled in a hallway that...
Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
Oshkosh PD link local business to alleged human trafficking violations

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A human trafficking incident is being investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department. The incident involves a business called Oriental Spa, located at 1000 Oregon Street in Oshkosh. According to a release, video surveillance showed that only men were entering and exiting the business, a search...
OSHKOSH, WI
De Pere school removes student from campus following 'credible' threat

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere school said it removed one of its students from campus after they made a credible threat toward several other students. Administrators of Foxview Intermediate School say an individual first reported it and the police were quickly involved. Officials say they made precautionary contacts...
DE PERE, WI
Police: Search of Oshkosh business uncovers human trafficking operation

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police say they uncovered a human trafficking operation after searching a spa business. Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department say video surveillance of the Oregon Street business revealed only men were entering and exiting from it. FOX 11 is not naming the business until formal charges...
OSHKOSH, WI
Daily Arrest Records - May 26 & 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, May 26 & Friday, May 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Four Wisconsin high school seniors win nation's top academic honor

MILWAUKEE — There aren’t many days left in the school year, but David Arthur, a senior at Marquette University High School, is busy preparing for finals and putting the finishing touches on final projects before he leaves high school behind for good. “One of my primary extracurriculars here...
WISCONSIN STATE
Oshkosh bridge closed after inspection

The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the manufacturer and a national expert to examine the damaged gears. Kiel school bomb threat warns of escalating violence. Kiel schools will remain virtual for the rest of the school year. The city's Memorial Day parade is canceled. SMALL TOWNS: Out of the darkness...
OSHKOSH, WI
Prosecutors: Teacher Discussed Long-Term Future with Teen

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Two Rivers teacher charged with having a sexual relationship with a student told police she hoped for a long-term future with the teen, according to charges filed Thursday. Rebecca Kilps, 34, is charged with three counts of sexual assault by a school staff...
TWO RIVERS, WI

