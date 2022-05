Saugerties, N.Y. – May 28, 2022 – A background in jumpers proved to be the key to success in Saturday’s $5,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby at HITS-on-the-Hudson I. Held on the Outside Course, riders had the opportunity to exhibit their mounts during the classic and handy rounds to try and earn the coveted winning prize. Cabadbaran S only recently made the transition from the jumper ring to the hunters, but his background paid off with Izabel Fugman as they made smooth turns and showcased their brilliant jump over the high options to earn the winning honors during the day’s highlight event.

