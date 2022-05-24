San Jose to Declare Day of Remembrance for Victims of VTA Yard Shooting

SAN JOSE – The city of San Jose on Thursday marked one year since the massacre at the VTA railyard, mourning the nine workers who were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history.The workers killed in the shooting were Abdojlvahab Alaghmandan, 63, Adrian Balleza, 29, Jose Hernandez III, 35, Lars Lane, 63, Michael Rudometkin, 40, Paul Megia, 42, Taptejeep Singh, 36, Timothy Romo, 49, and Alex Fritch, 49.A 10th worker, Henry Gonzales, was found dead in his home in August of an apparent suicide after witnessing the shooting. "The cruel act of one individual has shattered so many...
Comments / 0