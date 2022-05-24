ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose to Declare Day of Remembrance for Victims of VTA Yard Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff
Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose City Council is expected to declare a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the VTA yard shooting last year. San Jose city leaders held a press conference Tuesday to proclaim May 26 as...

