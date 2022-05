Dover, Tenn.–One of this year’s two fledgling Bald Eagles at Fort Donelson National Battlefield died after an apparent fall from its nest today. The young eagle was one of two offspring produced by the famed Fort Donelson nesting pair, Jack and Lizzy. The two newest eaglets were No. 32 and 33 to have been born to the couple since they produced their first offspring at the national park unit in 2004.

DOVER, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO