I’m a money expert – my guide to secret sale schedules TJ Maxx, Old Navy and Target don’t want you to know about

By Joy Dumandan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

IF you're looking for a bargain next time you shop, it helps to know the days to hit your favorite stores.

One TikTok influencer said TJ Maxx, Old Navy and Target have secret sale schedules they don't want you to know about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gs7Q3_0foz5jP400
TikTok influencer addison.jarman shares secret sale schedules

Addison Jarman, who you can find on TikTok as addison.jarman, shared with her 3.8million followers how stores have secret sale schedules.

This is when they do their markdowns.

Here's how she broke down some of your favorite stores:

TJ Maxx

When you shop at TJ Maxx, you'll find items already discounted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSO9t_0foz5jP400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKg8G_0foz5jP400

Addison said the stores have its biggest markdowns on Wednesday mornings.

A person, who goes by kyraisaac25, commented on Addison's post: "I worked at TJMaxx and have been there for years, that’s not a thing for us.

"We do markdowns based on department and it’s on a schedule."

Meanwhile, The Sun has shared how TJ Maxx price tags reveal when a discount may occur next and when to ask for a price slash.

Old Navy

Addison suggested the best days to shop at Old Navy are Mondays and Thursdays.

If you frequent the store or are a new shopper, you'll find sales change often.

The best thing to do is to sign up for the free rewards program.

The rewards program applies to its sister stores, which are Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta.

Target

Target doesn't have one day when sales happen.

Addison said it happens by departments.

Here is how she broke down the markdowns:

  • Monday: kids, electronics
  • Tuesday: women, juniors
  • Wednesday: men's, food, stationery, health, laundry
  • Thursday: sleepwear, athletics, paper, shoes, houseware
  • Friday: domestics, auto, scarves, jewelry, beauty

The Sun reached out to Target, TJX and Old Navy for comment on their sale days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0CHJ_0foz5jP400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OS95Q_0foz5jP400

The Sun shares how to find the hidden deals at Costco when you do not have a membership.

Plus, how you can use your HSA card to shop on Amazon.

