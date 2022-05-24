ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Mother-daughter team bring new boutique to downtown

By Amber Gaudet
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
A new clothing shop owned by a local mother-daughter team is open in downtown Denton as of Tuesday.

Third & Sage, owned by North Texas natives Denise & Gabby Bennett, offers women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts at 728 N. Elm St. The duo say they hope to set the shop apart from other boutiques by offering plus sizes and affordable wares, with most pieces costing $30-$60.

“We want it to be a little more inclusive,” Denise said.

Third & Sage also ships nationwide via its online shop. The brick-and-mortar location is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Amber Gaudet

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

