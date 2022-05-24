ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Hartford Home Gets Makeover After Years of Debate

By Amber Diaz
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn old brick home in Hartford is getting a makeover thanks to Habitat for Humanity, a local church and the residents of the Frog Hollow neighborhood. Senior Pastor Paula Mehmel is thrilled to help Habitat for Humanity North Central CT rehabilitate the old 1890 Queen House on Capitol Avenue....

#Veteran#Squatters#Habitat For Humanity#Frog Hollow#The Queen House
