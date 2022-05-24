Old Hartford Home Gets Makeover After Years of Debate

Joe McGill of the Slave Dwelling Project at a fireside community conversation.Image courtesy of CT Landmarks. New London, CT (May 25, 2022) – Connecticut Landmarks and its partners, including the New London Branch of the NAACP, Joseph McGill and The Slave Dwelling Project, and the New London Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC), join to bring Juneteenth 2022 to the Hempsted Houses on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11. The community is invited to come and share in the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and this celebration of freedom. The event is free both dates and will focus on the surrounding community and the African American history and inhabitants of the site. The Hempsted Houses are located at 11 Hempstead Street New London.
Comments / 1