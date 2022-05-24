Old Hartford Home Gets Makeover After Years of Debate

Looking for one or two people to sublease in June and JulyFurnished, bright, sunny, spacious 2/1 located right in the heart of downtown New Haven available for June and JulyPrice includes all utilities except internet (negotiable with current tenant). Laundry in basement. Walkable to the Yale Green, close to busses and I-95. Bars, restaurants and coffee shops all within a block The apartment is great for artists and creatives, as the living room may double as an artist studio with amazing natural light, or a lovely comfortable living area.One full bed will be left in one of the rooms, with option to purchase at the end of July.Gated parking lot is available for an additional fee. Apartment is available June 1.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO