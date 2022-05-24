ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Desmond Ridder take more snaps than Malik Willis in 2022?

By Deen Worley
 5 days ago
Only one quarterback was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and it was neither Malik Willis nor Desmond Ridder. The Steelers drafted Pitt QB Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick, while Willis and Ridder had to wait until the third round to hear their names called.

The Falcons landed Ridder with pick No. 74 overall. Then 12 spots later, Willis was drafted by Tennessee at pick No. 86. Both players find themselves in similar situations entering their rookie seasons. So, which of the two quarterbacks will see the field more in year one?

Ridder is likely to start training camp as the No. 2 QB behind Marcus Mariota, who signed in Atlanta on the day Matt Ryan was traded. Mariota’s familiarity with Arthur Smith’s system from their time together in Tennessee could give him the upper hand through a majority of the season.

Willis should have a tougher time cracking the starting lineup as he must unseat veteran Ryan Tannehill. In an NFL Network segment asking which QB is more likely to throw an NFL pass this year, Peter Schrager gave a detailed reason as to why it will be Ridder.

“I think Desmond Ridder is going to see the field first, and it might not be in your traditional under center package, but it might be one where they throw him in on third down or the red zone and say ‘let’s use your mobility to our advantage,’” stated Schrager Friday morning. “I think Willis is going to learn, he’s going to sit behind Tannehill, and maybe by the end of the season there could be a discuss. If that’s the case, then things for the Titans have not going as planned. Atlanta, Marcus Mariota, I think there’s a chance Desmond Ridder comes out in training camp and he says ‘okay, hey, I know Arthur Smith was your coach in Tennessee, but I’ve got something to show you.”

Last season, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith did replace Matt Ryan with mobile rookie Feleipe Franks, so it’s feasible that Ridder will play a similar role in 2022. The rest of the panel on Good Morning Football went in the opposite direction and gave the nod to the Titans rookie QB.

“Malik Willis’ movement skills will open up that run game for Derrick Henry, and it’ll force one-on-one on the outside,” said Michael Robinson. “When I say Marcus Mariota being a backup in Las Vegas with the Raiders, every time he came into the game, he looked pissed off. He looked like he was trying to prove people wrong. I think this will be a big year for Marcus Mariota. He’s back with Arthur Smith, he knows the offense.”

With Arthur Smith taking over as the offensive coordinator with the Titans in 2019, Mariota started the first six games before getting benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill in Week 6. Many will be watching to see if Smith puts Mariota on a similarly short leash this season.

