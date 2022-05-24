We Found Lake Charles’ Most Expensive Air BnB!

The annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lake Charles is going to be given away in Lake Charles, LA. on Dec. 6, 2022. This year's Dream Home is located in Terre Sainte at 2015 St. Joseph Avenue Lake Charles. This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3,400 sqft home with an estimated value of $600K. Amazingly enough, someone is going to win it for the cost of a $100 raffle ticket, which in turn, is a donation to the iconic St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. These donations are literally life-saving and help them to understand, treat and defeat catastrophic childhood cancers and diseases. In fact, the Dream Home Giveaway is St. Jude's biggest and most successful fundraiser.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO