The school year is wrapping up but that doesn’t mean learning has to stop. Maricopa County’s summer reading program kicks off this week. "In the summer kids can often experience a learning loss. Participating in the summer reading program is one way to combat that summer slide," said Samantha Mears, communications administrator for the Maricopa County Library District. “Studies also show that reading 20 minutes a day helps kids not fall behind their peers. And it also creates a habit of reading that kids will take with them and hopefully become lifelong learners.”

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO