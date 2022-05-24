Prairie Meadows awards $5M in Legacy Grants

Prairie Meadows announced today that it has awarded $5 million to 21 Greater Des Moines organizations through its Legacy Grants program. In total, Prairie Meadows has committed a record amount of $38.1 million in charitable donations to the community this year. “As a nonprofit organization, Prairie Meadows fulfills its...
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a $20 million investment to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa expand to meet the needs of more Iowans. The new Nonprofit Innovation Fund will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans.
The pandemic was incredibly difficult for teachers. My mom and sister, who both teach at the middle school level, have been through the absolute ringer. My mom just retired because she was ready to be done with it all. My sister, who just had a beautiful baby girl, went through the last nine months of her job pregnant.
A major Iowa-based grocery store is giving back to people that were impacted by the Uvalde shooting last week. Hy-vee donated $100,000 to the Texas grocery store chain H-E-B’s Spirit of Giving Fund to help those impacted by last week’s tragedy in Texas. Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker told...
REGIONAL—The campaigns of two N’West Iowans running for the Statehouse have received more than $100,000 combined from a D.C.-area group backed by billionaire business interests and both candidates are endorsed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Americans for Prosperity spent funds 27 times on behalf of the campaigns of Zach...
The U.S. Forest Service hopes to lower the threat of wildfires across the country by removing the trees that fuel those hazardous fires on millions of acres. The federal agency, which is under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, plans to tackle some 50 million acres of federal, state and private land over the next decade. But the question, U.S. Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack said during a visit to Iowa on Friday, is how to make use of all of that wood from those small-diameter trees.
We’re getting very close to the Iowa Primary. We will take another look at an interesting race up for grabs for both Democrats and Republicans. That’s the State Senate race to represent the 41st District. The redrawn district covers parts of Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties, including north...
US News has released their annual list of the '150 Best Places to Live in the U.S.,' and we're happy to report that A few cities here in Iowa are among the best to live in the entire country!. To determine the list, U.S. News used their own internal resources,...
You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including 26 from Iowa, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory program next month. In Memory, a program that honors Vietnam veterans who came home from war and later died, was established by the group Friends of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 1993. VVMF took over the program and began hosting the annual ceremony in 1999. Since its inception, In Memory has honored over 5,000 Vietnam veterans.
Statewide Iowa — Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in Iowa, claiming about 14-hundred lives a year, and a campaign is underway to teach Iowans about the symptoms and the importance of acting quickly. Dr. Clinton Wright, with the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke,...
An uptick of Des Moines metro teachers are resigning this summer, marking a troubling end to a year of exceptional challenges for school staff.Why it matters: Some metro districts — which have already been struggling with staff shortages — are losing up to 15% of teachers once their contracts end this school year.Several are anticipating seeing the highest number of resignations in the last five years.Zoom in: Nick Covington, a social studies teacher at Ankeny High School, handed in his resignation on Feb. 25. He believes the rise in resignations are due to two main drivers: Today's political battles have...
WINTERSET, IA (Radio Iowa) The southwest Iowa town of Winterset is hosting a celebration this weekend to mark what would have been the 115th birthday of actor and native son John Wayne. Liz Hansen is manager of the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum. A dedication ceremony and grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning at the museum which doubled in size with the new expansion.
Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed one of the candidates running for House District 92 which includes Washington County ahead of the June 7th primary. Heather Hora is running against Jaron Rosien for the Republican nomination, with Ty Bopp on the Democratic ballot for the race. Hora previously ran for Senate District 39 in the 2018 election, losing to Democratic incumbent Kevin Kinney. Hora and her husband Kurt are sixth-generation farmers, and she shares why she’s thrown her hat in the elective ring, “I felt like with Jarad Klein’s retirement and with the new district being as rural as it is, that it was a perfect opportunity for a farmer such as myself to step in and take a leadership role in our area. I feel that it is important and if we’ve learned anything in the last few years how important it is to have leadership in Des Moines. I feel that the governor has kept us running in the right direction and that she would love to have some help keeping that going.”
Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, the Western Iowa Tech Community College was awarded a $1 million grant to increase access to career academy programs in high-demand fields through a new regional center in Denison. Western Iowa Tech’s grant will be used to create a new regional center...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Did you know that many places in the Des Moines metro were built over old coal mines?. It’s true. While the last underground coal mine in Iowa closed in 1971, experts warned 20 years later that those mines will eventually settle. That could be...
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican legislative leaders say the new plan unveiled on the final day of the 2022 legislative session was drafted after the governor's proposal for state scholarships for private school expenses faltered in the House. The plan gives parents of kids in public schools the option of immediately transferring their child to any other public school in the state. House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford says the open enrollment proposal isn't targeted at any specific district, but was inspired by frustrated parents.
Bring your clan to celebrate our 30th anniversary!! The Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o' Celts will be held May 28, 29, & 30 and June 4 & 5, 2022. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day. Joust Evolution will perform 3x daily with live horseback jousting & ground combat. Pirates, knights, fairies roam our lands. Multiple stages with musical acts, comedy, fire breathing, magic, & mayhem! Shop our artisan village with wares from all across the lands. Feast on delectable treats, drinks, & food. Enjoy a huge smoked turkey leg, while you enjoy the best in Iowa made mead or ale, all while watching knights on horseback. Live like a king! Family friendly activities for all. Pony rides, face painting, & even a bunny petting zoo! Your clan will be able to make memories of a lifetime at the Iowa Renaissance Festival!
The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.Standup paddle boards are for rent.Life vests can be checked out for free.⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.
Comments / 0