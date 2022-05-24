ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Boating safety: What to know before hitting the lake

WLNS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs West Michigan observes Memorial Day Monday,...

www.wlns.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Vet owned MMA league brings mental health into the ring

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) – One mid-Michigan veteran is gearing up along with mixed martial-arts athletes to bring mental health services to fighters and vets. MMA athletes around Michigan are running though drills again and again. It’s all ahead of the return of a new, re-vamped league that will introduce a different kind of fight, […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
WLNS

EXPERTS: Stop associating violence with mental illness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The tragic mass shooting in Texas has rocked the nation, with 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an 18-year-old. People are trying to wrap their heads around how this could have happened. Dr. Farha Abbasi, a psychiatric professor at Michigan State University, says many are pointing to mental illness, […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#West Michigan#Memorial Day#Vehicles

Comments / 0

Community Policy