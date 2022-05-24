ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas School Shooting Kills 18 Children, 3 Adults

By Associated Press
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2le9eZ_0foyLtWW00

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.

The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the assailant.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. And it came just 10 days after a gunman in body armor killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities say was a racist attack.

Federal law enforcement officials said the death toll was expected to rise. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release investigative details.

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Gov. Greg Abbott said. Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the heavily Latino community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.

The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.

Abbott said the shooter was likely killed by police officers but that the events were still being investigated. The school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, said that the attacker acted alone.

The massacre of young children was another gruesome moment for a country scarred by an almost ceaseless string of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. And the prospects for any reform in the nation’s gun regulations seemed at least as dim as in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.

The gunman in Uvalde “shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students, and killed a teacher,” the governor said, adding that two officers were also wounded but were expected to survive.

“Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a tweet.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school’s last week of classes before summer break.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting on Air Force One as he returned from a five-day trip to Asia. Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and it added to a grim tally of mass shootings in the state that have been among the deadliest in the U.S. over the past five years.

In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.

In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.

A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But as the measure was close to being brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it became clear it would not get enough votes to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.

Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress’ failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”

Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

The Texas shooter posted his weapons on Instagram 3 days before the massacre

At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas. The shooting occurred at 11:17 a.m. Texas time at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small town in southwest Texas. A photo of two AR15 rifles was posted on the Instagram profile of the suspected attacker from Uvalde just three days before the massacre at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fox News

Texas school shooting: Sister of Uvalde police officer says cops 'did not retreat'

A Texas woman whose brother is a Uvalde police officer said cops did not retreat from Robb Elementary School as a gunman attacked a fourth-grade classroom. Patricia Chapa, whose sister is a teacher at the school, joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to share what she has learned from her siblings about the attack and police response.
UVALDE, TX
CNN

What we know and don't know in the Texas massacre

We may never know why a shooter gunned down 21 people at Robb Elementary School. But as the nation mourns the 21 lives lost, more details are emerging about the investigation, the gunman and troubling clues leading up to the massacre in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Outsider.com

CBS Reportedly Pulling ‘FBI’ Season 4 Finale in Wake of Texas School Tragedy

CBS is pulling tonight’s FBI season four finale because of the tragic shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas earlier Tuesday. Deadline reported that the network thought the subject matter addressed in the episode wouldn’t be appropriate given the horror that unfolded at the elementary school in south Texas. Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, confirmed that a gunman shot and killed 14 students and a teacher. The governor also said the gunman also was dead, likely killed by a law enforcement officer.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Active Shooter#Police#Violent Crime#Texas School#Robb Elementary School#Latino#Border Patrol
Essence

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Tweet About Guns Resurfaces

“Let’s pick up the pace Texans,” Gov. Abbott wrote in a 2015 tweet. He was encouraging Texans to buy more guns because the state was #2 in the nation for purchases. On May 24, a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and 2 adults dead. It is the 27th shooting to occur at a school since the beginning of the year, according to Education Week.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Texas School Shooting Leaves American Parents Angry, Anxious, Resigned

(Reuters) - Melissa Zeidan was running errands in her San Francisco neighborhood on Tuesday - filling her car's gas tank, returning some clothes – while two of her young children were at school. When she learned the news of the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, she immediately started sobbing. "When...
TEXAS STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy