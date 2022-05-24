ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Psaki joins MSNBC

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
 5 days ago

( The Hill ) — MSNBC on Tuesday announced the hiring of former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki, who left the White House earlier this month, will appear on NBC’s various channels and platforms as part of its politics coverage this fall and will eventually host a new original program on MSNBC, which the network said is currently under development for streaming.

The new program, slated to launch in the first quarter of next year, will “bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics,” the network said.

Psaki is also expected to serve as one of the NBC’s leading pundits through its coverage of the fall midterm elections and in the run-up to the 2024 presidential.

“Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said on Tuesday. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart. She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

Psaki’s hiring by NBC was widely reported in April, though neither she nor the network had confirmed the news before this week. Her reported departure from the White House to NBC served as fodder for jokes by comedian Trevor Noah at The White House Correspondents Association Dinner late last month.

Psaki, a veteran of Democratic politics and communications, has been President Joe Biden’s only press secretary during his first year and half in office. Former principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took over in Psaki’s role as the president’s top press aide last week.

In a statement on Tuesday, Psaki said she was committed to participating in “fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country,” in her new gig, which she said has “never been more important.”

“My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter,” she said. “I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.”

Some ethics groups and critics of Biden’s White House have raised concerns about Psaki’s negotiating with a media outlet, reporters from which she dealt with daily, while still serving in government.

“I have always gone over and above the stringent ethical requirements of the Biden administration,” Psaki said in April when asked about those concerns.

This is not Psaki’s first job in cable news. Before joining Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, Psaki was a political commentator on CNN after serving in former President Barack Obama’s administration.

