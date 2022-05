Angel Blue has signed with Askonas Holt for general management. The soprano will be managed at Askonas Holt by Joel Thomas and Flo Rivington. Blue is one of the principal sopranos at the Metropolitan Opera and has also performed at the Teatro alla Scala, Covent Garden, the Wiener Staatsoper, Semperoper Dresden, San Francisco Opera, Seattle Opera, Theater an der Wien, Oper Frankfurt, and San Diego Opera.

