Tampa, FL

Attending Tampa’s thrilling 98 Rock Fest 2022

By Heather Vandemark
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article98 Rock Fest returned to Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, on April 22nd! This year’s lineup included Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Wage War, Jelly Roll and Lilith Czar. We’re from California and as soon as I saw this lineup,...

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend

The Jackettes w/C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Amythyst Kiah (Jaeb Theater at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Sunset Music Festival: Illenium w/Borgore/Gorgon City/Celo/more (North Lot at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) Artikal Sound System (WTR Pool, Tampa) Saturday, May 28. Charles Irwin...
TAMPA, FL
Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
Gulfport Filmmaker Captures Affair in ‘The Click’

“The Click,” a short film by Gulfport filmmaker Victoria Jorgensen, has been in the works for years, but hit a few roadblocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the original actors having an actual affair during filming. The new cast of four depicts the original story by Marina Shemwell,...
Top 10 Bike Riding Trails In Tampa Bay

With gas prices continuing to sky rocket, we’ve put together the 10 top bike riding trails in Tampa Bay for you. To alleviate their wallets, many Floridians are taking up other means of transportation. In fact, the city of Tampa has spent a lot of resources to improve bike lanes and trails over the last few years. With gorgeous weather and spectacular views, these trails surely won’t disappoint you while you get in your exercise.
TAMPA, FL
The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL
Clearwater church makes interesting discovery inside building walls

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A church in Clearwater recently gained some insight into its history after making an interesting discovery inside the building walls — a time capsule. After Sunday service at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, the congregation gathered for a meal — and to get a glimpse at a piece of the past hidden behind the walls for more than 70 years.
CLEARWATER, FL
Former pro wrestler bites into bakery business with Sarasota store

Key takeaway: Eric Koenreich found fast success in an online cookie business, Kookies & Kream, at the start of the pandemic. Now he aims to build a sustainable brick and mortar business behind the quirky cookies. Core challenge: Getting people into the store. What’s next: While a second store is...
SARASOTA, FL
3 Tampa Area Theaters Offering $2 Movies This Summer

Top Gun Maverick with Tom Cruise is expected the pack theaters this weekend. Most of us have yet to head back to the movies since the pandemic hit. It’s so much easier to stay at home and just load up a movie on one of the dozens of streaming services. So movie theaters realize they have to offer deals to entice you to bring you back for good.
USFL Week 7: New Jersey Generals-Tampa Bay Bandits top plays

Week 7 of the USFL season is here, and kicking it off is a thrilling matchup between the New Jersey Generals (5-1) and the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3). The game carries major playoff implications, as the Generals can clinch a postseason berth — with three regular-season games to go, no less — with a victory.
FOOTBALL
At St. Pete Pride 2022, I hope to hear 'Black Lives Matter' being shouted just as loudly as 'We Say Gay'

I moved to St. Pete a couple years ago carrying with me a lifetime of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) experience and the sincere desire to make my new home, inclusivity-wise, as much of a utopia as the beautiful beaches and smiling faces suggested it should be. Discovering my own Queerness years ago inspired a joy and freedom in me that I had never known in my life before it. Sadly, it was always hampered by the incredible oppression that came with the world’s opinion of it and the shade of my skin.
TAMPA, FL

