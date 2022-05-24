James Young of Styx

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3561 Wild Cherry Way, Mason, OH 45040. Immaculate custom Zicka home in Cherrybrook neighborhood in Deerfield Twp and Mason schools. Over 5,500 sq. ft. in this one-of-a-kind two-story with finished lower level that has rec room with wet bar, theatre room, game room, full bath and two more large rooms. Rooms to be used for up to seven bedrooms or six bedrooms and a study with custom built-ins and French doors. Gorgeous private lot with double patio on cul de sac street. Over $100K of upgrades and updates.
Comments / 0