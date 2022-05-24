James Young of Styx

Cincinnati got some great new dining options this May, from an East Walnut Hills coffee shop and wine bar that serves up ‘American tapas’ to a new cafe and market Downtown and a vintage-gas-station-inspired burger spot. While we did say goodbye to a couple of beloved Queen City eateries, Cincinnati's culinary scene also experienced some wins throughout the month. The Queen City is set to get a Roy Roger’s location soon, plus, a local brewery released the world’s most expensive beer.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO