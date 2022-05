Michigan-based Trinity Health has named Janice Hamilton-Crawford its new CEO and president of Trinity Health Senior Communities.’. MassLive reports Hamilton-Crawford is the first Black woman to be named president and CEO of a national division of Trinity since it was founded in 2000. Hamilton-Crawford has been the president of Trinity Health of New England Senior Communities since 2018 and whose facilities in the greater Springfield area include the Beaven Kelly Home and St. Luke’s Home.

