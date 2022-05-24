ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GSC Game World resumes work on Stalker 2

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRTRw_0foy42h000

Work on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is reportedly underway again.

On Friday, GSC Game World community representative Mol1t told fans via Discord that “it continues,” in response to a question regarding Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl‘s development (Thanks, GRYOnline). So there’s a chance it could still meet that release date of Dec. 8, 2022. Not sure I would bank on that given the circumstances, though.

On March 2, 2022, the Ukraine-based developer announced Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl‘s development was on hold via YouTube.

“On (Feb. 24, 2022), Russia declared war on Ukraine and sent rockets, tanks, and soldiers to our Homeland,” GSC Game World’s statement reads. “Now we are striving to help our employees and their families to survive. The game’s development (has) shifted to the sidelines, but we will continue.”

Since then, GSC Game World has relocated from Kyiv to Prague, Czech Republic, making it possible for production to resume. The studio changed Stalker 2‘s subtitle to reflect the Ukrainian of “Chornobyl” while also stopping pre-orders in Russia.

Other companies within the games industry, such as Square Enix, Humble Bundle, CD Projekt Red, PlayStation, Xbox, and many others, are either suspending sales in Russia or providing humanitarian relief aid for Ukraine through charitable donations.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsc Game World#Prague#Czech Republic#Video Game#Ukrainian#Projekt Red#Glhf
Reuters

Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in Ukraine's Donbas

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said on Monday, describing the fighting as "very fierce" in a city that become a key objective for Moscow's offensive in the Donbas. Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa

It now costs Ayan Hassan Abdirahman twice as much as it did just a few months ago to buy the wheat flour she uses to make breakfast each day for her 11 children in Somalia's capital. Nearly all the wheat sold in Somalia comes from Ukraine and Russia, which have halted exports through the Black Sea since Moscow waged war on its neighbor on Feb. 24. The timing could not be worse: The U.N. has warned that an estimated 13 million people were facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa region as a result of a persistent drought.Abdirahman...
AFRICA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who is Luca Koleosho? Teenage La Liga debutant in tug-of-war between USMNT and Canada

Many fans in North America likely hadn’t heard of Luca Koleosho before the past week, but the 17-year-old quickly boosted his profile with two big milestones in quick succession. First, Koleosho made his La Liga debut for Espanyol last weekend, becoming the youngest American-born player to feature in the Spanish top flight. Koleosho was then handed a senior call-up for Canada just days later. Suddenly, the winger had emerged as the latest talented American-born teenager to break through in Europe. But will he actually play for the U.S. in the future? The winger’s international future is now set to be a closely followed...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
159K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy