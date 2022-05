(The Center Square) — Georgia is working to create Behavioral Threat Assessment Teams throughout the state as a part of a broader school safety effort. Eight regional Homeland Security Coordinators, all sworn law enforcement officers, will lead the teams and respond to threats or concerning behavior that may be considered a pathway to violence. The BTATs will provide help and guidance to local schools and communities to mitigate potential threats.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO