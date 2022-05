SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Mothers and students called for gun reform in the wake of recent mass shootings at a vigil held in Sunrise. 7News cameras on Saturday morning captured attendees at the event organized by the nonprofit Moms Demand Action in honor of the 31 people killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

