Alexa Demie Wore Literally Just Pants To Fashion Week, And It's Certainly A Look
In the past year, I've become completely obsessed with all of the Euphoria girlies.
Of course, there's Zendaya.
Love me some Hunter Schafer.
Obsessed with Sydney Sweeney.
And I really hope we see more Barbie in the next season!
But this post is about Alexa Demie.
Like her Euphoria costars, Alexa has been delivering look after look.
Like this one:
This one:
And this one:
But she really one-upped herself this time...
Alexa attended the Balenciaga spring 2023 show wearing pants.
Like, that's just a pair of jeans.
It's reminding me of the little kid who wanted to be "pants" for Halloween.
So yeah, just wanted to tell you that wearing an entire pair of pants as an outfit is in.
Don't you just love fashion?Fox
Bye!
