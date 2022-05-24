ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexa Demie Wore Literally Just Pants To Fashion Week, And It's Certainly A Look

By Matt Stopera
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEUYe_0foxxpZ700

In the past year, I've become completely obsessed with all of the Euphoria girlies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hy2zp_0foxxpZ700
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Of course, there's Zendaya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPBn5_0foxxpZ700
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

Love me some Hunter Schafer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ru8sS_0foxxpZ700
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

Obsessed with Sydney Sweeney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkwGs_0foxxpZ700
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And I really hope we see more Barbie in the next season!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dTwe_0foxxpZ700
Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

But this post is about Alexa Demie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCRuF_0foxxpZ700
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

Like her Euphoria costars, Alexa has been delivering look after look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TV9gO_0foxxpZ700
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Like this one:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtLDs_0foxxpZ700
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

This one:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1CSR_0foxxpZ700
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

And this one:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n12q9_0foxxpZ700
David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images

But she really one-upped herself this time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdtpW_0foxxpZ700
Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Alexa attended the Balenciaga spring 2023 show wearing pants.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Like, that's just a pair of jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLYYp_0foxxpZ700
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It's reminding me of the little kid who wanted to be "pants" for Halloween.

I just want everyone to know that my two-year old insisted on being “pants” for Halloween...

@jungleland 10:58 PM - 31 Oct 2019

So yeah, just wanted to tell you that wearing an entire pair of pants as an outfit is in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5Ze2_0foxxpZ700
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Don't you just love fashion?

Fox

Bye!

