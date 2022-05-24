17 Customers Who Proved Restaurant Workers DO NOT Get Paid Enough
1. This person who didn't leave a tip but DID take the time for some good ol' sexual harassment:
What my coworker was given tonight from trashy
2. This person who wasn't good enough to give a tip, but was shitty enough to leave this:
Customer “tipped” me this brochure from mildlyinfuriating
3. This person who (allegedly) left a pretty fat tip, but it came at a different price:
Neckbeards reciept from awfuleverything
4. This person who rounded up their bill in the most insulting way possible:
A tip I was given today so they could round their total up to an even number, but still not actually give a tip. from mildlyinfuriating
5. This person who apparently thought it was the staff's job to shield her children's ears from cursing:
And yelled in my face that she wasn’t tipping me, man I hate people sometimes from Serverlife
6. This person who decided they'd make their server fly to Vegas to claim their (measly) money:
This was my tip, a expired las Vegas( I'm in Atlanta) voucher...anyone top this? from Serverlife
7. These people who left this condescending note and then giggled about it as they sauntered out of the restaurant:
3 people, 6 entrées, no tip- after i got boxes, togo cups, pre bussed and ran around for an hour for them, but they left smiling and laughing. from Serverlife
8. This person who's apparently always too broke to tip but not too broke to go out to eat in the first place:
repeat offender // this kid comes in every few weeks and writes this every time on the slip from Serverlife
9. This person who thought their phone number would pay their server's bills:
Phone number but no tip, won’t be calling any time soon 👍 from Serverlife
10. This person who thought their server was "amazing" and still found an excuse to leave them nothing:
Do they think the tip goes to the restaurant? from Serverlife
11. This person who received her food early and somehow saw that as a bad thing:
Tip: don’t lie! Lady was mad we estimated 10 minutes for her food and it came out in 5 from Serverlife
12. This sorry excuse for a human who harassed their server and then threw a hissy fit when they didn't respond:
The tip I got because I wasn’t responding to the catcalling of the costumer 🙃 from Serverlife
13. This person who went out on one of the busiest nights of the year and didn't even have the decency to tip well (or at all):
No tip on New Year’s Eve. Fuck people man! (I was not server, but next customer to sit down) from Serverlife
14. This person who withheld her tip because the server — who is NOT her child — didn't wish her a happy Mother's Day:
Deciding not to tip because waiter didn’t wish her happy mother’s day from iamatotalpieceofshit
15. This comedian who really thought they did something:
500 dollar tip today you guys from Serverlife
16. This supposed-adult who stormed into the kitchen to complain and then left this as a parting gift:
The woman who left this kind tip acted like a bratty toddler for an hour and a half because SHE ordered the wrong thing, stormed into the kitchen to complain, then refused a replacement. Also her husband downed 3 margaritas so I think the drinks were fine from Serverlife
17. And finally, this absolute terror who left the most disrespectful "tip" of all:
Someone left me this as a tip👌 from Serverlife
