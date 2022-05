The street will be widened between Alexander Street and Kinnaman Road to add a center turn lane and other improvements.Construction along Southwest 209th Avenue begins on June 1, according to an announcement by Washington County. The project will widen the street between Southwest Alexander Street and Kinnaman Road by adding a continuous center turn lane to go along with two travel lanes in each direction. The road will taper back to two lanes at Alexander Street. The project will also add bike lanes both ways and includes upgrades to lights and signals along intersections, as well as improvements...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO