NOEM LOOKS FORWARD TO JUNE SD PRIMARY

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a $20 million investment to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa expand to meet the needs of more Iowans. The new Nonprofit Innovation Fund will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Republican and Democrat candidates for governor faced a Monday 5 p.m. deadline for filing pre-primary campaign finance reports. Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign reported that she had raised more than $3.3 million since the start of the year and had more than $8 million cash on hand between her various committees.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — This November, Iowa voters will decide whether to add a pro-gun amendment to the state constitution. Tim Hagle, a professor of political science at the University of Iowa, lays out exactly what exactly it means. "This will be something added to the Iowa Constitution...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate passed a revised bottle bill, this version of the bill is what the house had passed a month ago. Changes to Iowa’s bottle bill include an option for grocers to opt out of can and bottle redemption. Also...
Farming season is in full swing in South Dakota! Tractors are in the fields. Farmers are finishing up in one area and off to the next. Many times that trip includes a short jaunt down one of the rural highways in our area. This is a simple reminder. When you...
DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds made four more endorsements in Iowa House races on Wednesday, including endorsing the challenger of a second Republican incumbent and endorsed one incumbent over a third who were drawn into the same district. She is backing candidates who support her “pro-taxpayer, pro-law...
Lyon County, Iowa — A pursuit that started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota on Tuesday. It all started Tuesday afternoon when Lincoln County (South Dakota) Sheriff’s officials say a man allegedly cut off his monitoring bracelet. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the suspect, 31-year-old Vincent Whaler, of Sioux Falls, in Canton and began a pursuit.
(Des Moines, IA) — Lawmakers have voted to make changes in Iowa’s popular “Bottle Bill.” Republicans today (Monday)voted to accept House adjustments and send the bill to the governor. The legislation would let grocery stores stop accepting empty bottles and cans and paying deposits. Republicans say more redemption centers will open once the per container handling fee is tripled with the change. Senator Claire Celsi, a Democrat from Des Moines, says letting grocery stores and other retailers opt-out of accepting empties means many Iowans will have nowhere to get their deposits back. The governor hasn’t said what she will do with the bottle bill changes.
Major problems with prisons and adjacent facilities were pointed out to members of the South Dakota Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee this week (May 16, 2022). Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says she has been at every facility in the system. Wasko says the women’s prison in Pierre...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by Native American tribes to stop Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. from preparing a planned new Arizona copper mine’s site in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson. U.S. District Judge James Soto refused to issue a temporary restraining...
Don’t look up unless you’re a racist. The Air Force Thunderbirds thundered over Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the annual F-16 air show Wednesday after the Air Force Academy graduation. The show is so grandiose it draws people from around the country. It is a display of our culture’s commitment to freedom for all in the world’s most diverse society.
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Keystone’s Wye bridge opened Friday just before the busy holiday weekend. Closed for construction after last Labor Day, the goal was to reopen the unique bridge by Memorial Day. Work done on the bridge included replacing 50-year-old bridge decks but with wood instead of concrete...
Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.
PIERRE, S.D.–A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 has remained unclaimed since being sold at a Canton convenience store in December, and if the ticketholder doesn’t claim their cash soon, it’ll be gone. The South Dakota Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Total Stop Foods in...
ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday. The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for...
PEOPLE WILL GATHER ON MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING OUR COUNTRY. IN SIOUX CITY, MEMBERS OF THE LOCAL AMERICAN LEGION AND OTHERS WILL GATHER AT MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY AT 10 A.M. FOR A REMEMBRANCE HOSTED BY LEGION POST 697. OVER 4000 FLAGS...
Comments / 0