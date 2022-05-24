ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Peter King puts Chargers over Chiefs in top 3 in NFL power rankings

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybSQh_0foxn3wE00

No question the AFC West has been the talk of the NFL this offseason. The Broncos acquiring Russell Wilson in trade with the Seahawks and the Raiders nabbing Davante Adams from the Packers seemed to lead the way in terms if big additions.

But while those moves raise the overall competitiveness in the division, according to Peter King, that only moves them into the top half of the NFL, paling in comparison to what’s ahead for the Chargers and Chiefs.

King put together his power rankings this week. Topping the list is the Buffalo Bills. But right behind them are the Chargers and Chiefs — in that order.

He has the Chargers at two overall ahead of the perennial AFC West champion Chiefs.

King ranks the Chargers so high, because he says they attacked their needs and “won the offseason” particularly on defense.

Trading for Khalil Mack, though a bit of a health gamble, gives L.A. as good a 1-2 pass-rush tandem with Joey Bosa as any team in football. “He’ll give people someone to account for opposite Joey,” Telesco said. But the Chargers gave up 4.6 yards per rush last year, so bulking up inside with free-agents Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson might turn out to be as important as the Mack addition. In the secondary, the Chargers added the best corner in free agency, J.C. Jackson, who showed tremendous instincts in New England and pairs well with second-year corner Asante Samuel Jr.

As for the Chiefs, he notes the talent they lost in Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu, which only serves, apparently, for the Chargers to move past them, but not to knock the Chiefs from among the NFL’s elite. Primarily because they went about making up for those losses with other additions.

As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy and dealing, and as long as Reid/Veach have a competitive roster, Kansas City’s going to be a Super Bowl contender. Annually. That’s how I look at this edition of this team. Someone—Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster or Skyy Moore—or some combination of newbies is going to have to produce to make up for Hill.

The trade of Hill (plus other picks as ammo) brought cornerback Trent McDuffie and the speedy Moore. Jettisoning Mathieu made room for 25-year-old strong safety Justin Reid in free agency.

Not sure we needed reminding just how stacked the AFC West is, but lest we should forget that the Chiefs aren’t going away and the Chargers are stacking talent.

The Chargers will have to prove they belong among the league’s best, just as the Raiders and Broncos will have to try and prove they are better than their fringe playoff worthy rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders were impressed with 2 things from Colin Kaepernick workout

Colin Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, and the free agent quarterback apparently impressed the team in a number of ways. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that there are two things that stuck out to the Raiders about Kaepernick — his arm strength and overall conditioning. That said, Fowler notes that there was no indication a deal between Kaepernick and the Raiders was imminent as of Thursday evening.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Rush, CO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
NBC Sports

New 49ers QBs coach Griese explains approach with Lance

SANTA CLARA -- From the time he knew he would not return as an analyst on Monday Night Football to the point Kyle Shanahan offered him the job to become 49ers quarterbacks coach, Brian Griese was too rushed to complete much homework. He figured he would have ample opportunity later...
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#American Football#Chargers Over Chiefs#Broncos#Raiders#Packers#The Buffalo Bills#Afc West Champion Chiefs#Tyreek
theScore

Lamar says he'll join Ravens eventually after skipping this week's OTAs

Lamar Jackson skipped the Baltimore Ravens' organized team activities this week, and that's drawn some criticism from around the NFL. "I've heard Lamar Jackson say he wants to win Super Bowls, he wants to win a bunch of Super Bowls. I think there was a time where he said he wants to be like (Tom) Brady," Chris Simms of NBC Sports said Thursday. "Well, Brady wouldn't be missing OTAs in Year 4 of his career. That's what I want to say to some of these young quarterbacks."
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks take big jump up ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings after Ashton Cozart addition

Depending on which recruiting site you’re looking at, the rankings are going to appear a little bit different. Regardless of your preference, though, it’s clear that the Oregon Ducks are heading in the right direction. After getting a bit of a slow start to the 2023 cycle — which was understandable due to the new coaching staff getting settled and creating in-roads with top talent — the Ducks are now carrying a lot of momentum into the summer months. RelatedOregon legend named to college football 'all-time all-transfer' team According to ESPN’s recently updated national recruiting rankings, Oregon made a big jump up the...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions bring attack-first mentality to defensive scheme

Entering the second year of the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell regime, you can feel major steps are being made after many lessons were learned in the first year. One of the major changes implemented in the defense is switching from a read-react defense to a more aggressive scheme, which surely fits what Campbell and Aaron Glenn are looking to accomplish.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
159K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy