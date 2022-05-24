18-Year-Old Stabbed Dead During Alexandria Shopping Center Fight: Police

Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

An 18-year-old Alexandria student was killed in a stabbing during a massive group fight at a local shopping center, authorities said.

Police responded to the fight at the Bradlee Shopping Center, located in the area of the 3600 block of King Street, around 12:26 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Alexandria Police said in a release.

The incident involved 30 to 50 people who were fighting in the parking lot, 7News reports. The male victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries were they later died, police said.

Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) placed the King Street and Minnie Howard Campuses of Alexandria City High School under a "secure the building" mode as a result of the fight. The status result in a delayed dismissal and cancellation of after school events as well.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-746-6819, email at Christine.Escobar@alexandriava.gov, or call their non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be anonymous.

