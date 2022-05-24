ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 22 killed in latest police raid on Rio favela

By Gustavo IZUS, MAURO PIMENTEL, Louis GENOT
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrUuE_0fowuei400
The latest police raid on a Rio favela has left 21 dead /AFP

An anti-crime operation in a Rio de Janeiro slum left at least 22 people dead Tuesday, officials said, a year after the bloodiest-ever favela raid in the city's history.

A further seven people were hospitalized, according to health officials, while police said one of the victims was a female bystander felled by a stray bullet.

Military police said they came under gunfire as they approached the northern Rio slum of Vila Cruzeiro in the early morning hours with the mission of locating and arresting "criminal leaders."

The toll doubled from the initially reported 11 deaths as more bodies were uncovered in the aftermath.

Police said at least 11 of the dead were "suspects."

At least 19 schools in the area closed because of the gunfire, residents said.

Police helicopters were also struck by bullets during the deadly exchange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27P6dN_0fowuei400
Deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro favela /AFP

Police often carry out raids in Rio's teeming slums in a bid to fight drug trafficking.

This time, they said they were looking for gang leaders from other parts of Brazil hiding out in Vila Cruzeiro.

"It was an operation planned for weeks, but we identified criminal movements during the night and decided to intervene," said team member Colonel Luiz Henrique Marinho Pires.

He said the suspects were readying to move to another favela.

This was the deadliest police raid since 28 people died a year ago in a favela called Jacarezinho -- the largest such toll in the city's history.

Vila Cruzeiro, a favela crowded onto a hillside not far from Rio de Janeiro's international airport, was also the scene of a violent confrontation in February, when police killed eight people.

Tuesday's pre-dawn raid targeted the Comando Vermelho, or Red Command, one of Brazil's most powerful crime gangs "responsible for more than 80 percent of the shootings in Rio," a police spokesman told TV Globo.

- No body cams -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXZYT_0fowuei400
Brazilian police raids on favelas, routinely described by authorities as drug interdiction operations, often involve overwhelming use of force by heavily armed officers /AFP

Officers seized 13 assault rifles, four pistols, 20 motorcycles and 10 cars in the raid.

No arrests were reported.

The operation was criticized in some quarters for its use of overwhelming force and the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office announced the opening of an investigation into police conduct.

"Another massacre. Schools closed, thousands of people terrorized," tweeted left-wing city councilman Tarcisio Motta.

"The policy of extermination runs its course in Rio."

Residents and activists have often denounced official abuse during such anti-crime operations, including extrajudicial killings of suspects, which they say often goes unpunished.

"These operations in the favelas put the entire population at risk and prevent the functioning of public services. We know they would never be tolerated in upscale neighborhoods," Guilherme Pimentel, a public defender, told AFP.

Rio police officers were meant to start wearing cameras on their uniforms this month to film all acts in the line of duty, but use of the equipment has been postponed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p55US_0fowuei400
A man reacts after finding out his brother was killed during a Brazilian military police operation in a Rio de Janeiro favela /AFP

Security experts believe cameras may help prevent abuse but will not solve all the problems, and their introduction should be accompanied by comprehensive police reform.

Experts advocate for abandoning confrontation in the endless fight against drug trafficking, with a focus instead on disrupting the gangs' money flow.

"Rio needs a new public safety policy that is not the bullet," Human Rights Watch said.

Brazilian police are among the world's deadliest, responsible for more than 6,100 fatalities in 2021 -- an average of 17 per day, according to a violence monitor count.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Colombian police kill fugitive drug kingpin

A fugitive member of Colombia's Gulf Clan drug cartel wanted by the United States has been killed by police in the South American country, the government said Thursday. The Gulf Clan, Colombia's biggest drug cartel, launched a revenge campaign this month, closing schools and bringing transport to a standstill in the country's north after its boss, Dairo Antonio Usaga, was extradited to the United States to face trafficking charges there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Matamba: Police kill Colombian gang leader who walked out of cell

One of Colombia's most wanted fugitives has been killed by police, the country's president has announced. Juan Castro, better known as Matamba, had escaped from La Picota maximum-security jail in the capital, Bogotá, in March. CCTV footage showed him calmly walking out of his cell dressed in the uniform...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Police#Rio De Janeiro#Police Raid#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian woman who covered Russian ambassador in fake blood during WWII ceremony in Poland is forced to flee Warsaw after police warned her of 'serious' death threats

A Ukrainian woman who doused Russia's ambassador to Poland in red beetroot soup to protest the war in Ukraine has fled the Polish capital after being flooded with death threats. Journalist Iryna Zemliana said that within hours of covering ambassador Sergei Andreev in blood-like 'beetroot juice' during an anniversary to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

House of Horrors children rescued from their abusive parents' California home were 'pressured by new guardian' into living in miserable conditions once again in run-down apartment in crime-ridden area

Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
PERRIS, CA
Daily Mail

Two Honduran and Guatemalan men sneak into US disguised as unaccompanied children: Group among 416 imposters with fake birth certificates taken into custody by border patrol in New Mexico and western Texas since October 2021

Arrests of adult migrants who illegally crossed the border and posed as unaccompanied children are on pace to surpass the previous fiscal year's total's, according to the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso Sector. Since October 1, 2021 - the start of fiscal year 2022 - there have been 416 who...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Disturbing development in mysterious disappearance of Aussie mum whose toddler was found wandering alone on a Mexican road - as burnt-out van linked to her abduction is discovered

A disturbing photo has emerged of a burnt-out van on the side of the road in Mexico as police desperately search for missing Australian mum Tahnee Shanks. The Mexican news outlet Por Esto published an image of the smouldering vehicle, which is now allegedly being held as evidence in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered That 150 Skulls Found In A Mexican Cave Came From A Human Sacrifice In 900 C.E.

When Mexican police officers saw the skulls hidden away inside a cave, they believed they had found evidence of a modern mass murder. When Mexican police officers entered a cave in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa in 2012, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The subterranean site in the state of Chiapas held 150 skulls and other human remains, and authorities immediately assumed it was a modern crime scene. After a decade of research, however, experts have concluded that the bones are pre-Columbian.
SCIENCE
FOX40

Inmate dies after California prison attack

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — An incarcerated man died Thursday after he was attacked by two other men at a state prison in California’s Central Valley, officials said. Sidney Kang, 31, was attacked by two other inmates at about 10 a.m. in a maximum-security recreational yard at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, prison officials said. […]
DELANO, CA
Daily Mail

Tragic moment 19-year-old Brazilian nursing student was shot in the back of the head execution-style by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's car

This is tragic moment a 19-year-old nursing student was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend as she was about to step into her father's vehicle in front of the university in the southeastern state of São Paulo. Surveillance videos showed the gunman running up to Juliana Fernandes from behind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy