ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Organizers respond to questions raised about Toledo Taco and Margarita Fest

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

A taco and margarita festival sure sounds like a blast, but the one slated to take place in Toledo this summer is raising red flags online.

The Toledo Taco and Margarita Fest is scheduled to take place at the Huntington Center on Aug. 6. According to the Huntington Center website, the event includes a “custom food and drink menu, live music, pro wrestling and more.”

Ticket prices are $18 for general admission, which includes access to the event; $52 for VIP general admission, which includes a T-shirt, two margaritas, access to a VIP area and early entry; and $82 for ultimate VIP general admission, which includes one T-shirt, three margaritas, a complimentary taco bar, exclusive VIP club area and early entry. The event starts at 11 a.m. for VIPs and noon for general admission.

While the Huntington Center is managing the event, the organization it has partnered with to provide marketing services, United Festival Productions, has garnered complaints online for its past involvement in organizing festivals in other cities.

United Festival Production CEO Adam Dobres is also associated with AZ Food Festivals International and 12 other businesses including Bar Crawl Unlimited, Cactus League Sports, and Rock and Roll Pub Crawl, according to the Arizona Secretary of State.

Social media posts on Reddit warn that festivals previously associated with Mr. Dobres are a “scam” that charge high admission while failing to deliver on promised food, drinks, and entertainment.  News outlets have also reported festival complaints related to AZ Food Festivals in multiple states including Idaho, North Dakota, Texas, New York, and Kentucky.

Huntington Center manager Steve Miller is aware of the negative reports associated with previous festivals and says that the Huntington Center is only utilizing the marketing services of United Festival Productions. In addition, Mr. Miller is taking the lead in managing the Toledo event and says that the Huntington Center is providing the specialty tacos and drinks that will be served at the event.

“I’ve heard it all,” Mr. Miller said. “That is why we are managing the event ourselves. They are helping us book the wrestling and they are helping us book some of the band entertainment, but as far as the food and beverages go, we are handling all of that ourselves and we are working hand in hand to make sure that happens because I saw all of the stuff that has happened in other markets, and we don’t want that to happen in Toledo, Ohio.”

No specific entertainment in the way of bands or wrestlers have been announced yet, as that is still being lined up, Mr. Miller said.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Mr. Dobres acknowledged concerns associated with previous events he is tied with organizing including two complaints filed with the North Dakota Attorney General following festivals organized by AZ Food Festivals in Fargo, and 47 complaints registered with the Better Business Bureau for Bar Crawl Unlimited. He, however, said that those complaints are the result of bad business relationships with former partners.

“I used to be the face of multiple companies that had bad partners,” he said. “All the fat was trimmed off, and we’ve evolved into a better company.”

Since January, events planned in Texas and Florida have not garnered complaints, he said. In addition, moving forward, his company is only in charge of “marketing, entertainment and retail vendors,” he said.

“Obviously yes, there have been issues in the past with other organizations, I stepped away from those and made a new partnership with other people and everything has been running smoothly,” he said.

Mr. Miller is also confident that there will not be problems associated with the Toledo festival.

“We’re putting the Huntington Center reputation upfront, because we want to make sure that everybody has a good experience, that is our intent,” Mr. Miller said. “We’ve done our research, and we feel confident that this is going to be a good event.”

Dick Eppstein, the president of the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, said that reports of questionable event planners, especially during festival season, is not uncommon.  The situation often occurs when organizers promise big but fall short and leave vendors and consumers in the lurch.

“We’ve seen that in other cities, and I certainly hope that Huntington is making sure that that doesn’t happen here,” Mr. Eppstein said.

While he has not heard of the organizers associated with the Toledo event, he says that the onus to ensure a successful event falls squarely on the Huntington Center.

“If they know that this is a legitimate organization that’s got a great track record, and they are real comfortable with them, then it will be a wonderful event, and everybody will have a great time, and that’s what we all want,” Mr. Eppstein said.

Comments / 3

Jose Vasquez
3d ago

the price is ridiculous for that same price you can go to any Mexican restaurant in Toledo and feed a family and have a couple of margaritas

Reply(2)
2
Related
13abc.com

Stay the night at new treehouse cabins in Toledo Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metroparks introduced two new platform cabins, named Liberty and Freedom, that can be reserved to relax in elevated scenic views of the Maumee River. The Otsego Road Cabin Platforms are located just off the Towpath Trail and Bend View Metropark, 10415 South River Rd., Grand...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Grand Opening for Toledo visitors at Hilton Garden Inn

As Michael Lyman sat in the lobby of downtown’s new Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites in April, it had been two years since the City of Toledo announced a partnership with First Hospitality Group to redevelop the former Park Inn at 101 N. Summit St. It had been eleven months since Lyman, relocated to Toledo from New York City, began working at the site as Complex Director, Sales and Marketing. And then, it was only a few weeks before the hotel would finally open to the public.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Toledo, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Toledo, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Florida, OH
WTOL-TV

Tall grass can be reported to Engage Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tall grass can be an eyesore, especially in the summer as it begins to grow again. A lawn left neglected for a few weeks can quickly become out of control. The city of Toledo has 62 contractors mowing throughout the day on properties that the city of Toledo already knows of like abandoned or vacant homes.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One of Toledo’s biggest festivals is expanding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Old West End is home to some of the most beautiful homes in our region. The celebration of the neighborhood is set for early June. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, there are some changes this year that will expand the festivities.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedicated in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument (GSFMM) was dedicated in Perrysburg Thursday morning. The dedication took place at Riverside Park located at 245 W. Front St. The GSFMM was created by WWII veteran, Hershel “Woody” Williams in 2013. The memorial honors the families of servicemembers who...
PERRYSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Margaritas#Food Festival#Food Drink#The Toledo Taco#The Huntington Center#Vip#Cactus League Sports#Rock And Roll Pub Crawl#State
13abc.com

Annual Independence Day concert

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bring a blanket and chairs for the annual outdoor Independence Day concert at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums where the Toledo Concert Band and members of the Toledo Symphony will perform on July 4 at 2:00 p.m. The performance is sponsored by Hal...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Upcoming Perrysburg road closings

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Road closures are coming in Perrysburg. Indiana Ave. between West Boundary and Mulberry, at the railroad tracks, will be closed for reconstruction for 30 days, starting June 6. According to the City of Perrysburg, a turn lane will be added to Indiana Ave. at West Boundary,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the […]
GROVE CITY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lima News

Max’s Mini Swap brings a 3-day holiday flea market

LIMA — Max McClure grew up on a farm where they have been doing swap meets for the past 40 years. That’s where he became an auctioneer and gained a following. McClure created Max’s Trader World and brought the Water Dog Races to Lima. Afterward, he purchased Rebel Run, an event that by 2019 annually brings more than 3,000 visitors for a two-day event and generates around $1.75 million in revenues to Lima and Allen County.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

TLCPL announces Brown Bag summer concert schedule

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Listen to live music as Brown Bag concerts have returned to the main Toledo Public Library for the summer. Each Wednesday in June and July, the library will host a concert on the library’s north lawn from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Bring a chair...
TOLEDO, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State to host Toledo in prime time on Sept. 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University has announced start times for more football games this fall, including a prime time matchup with the Toledo Rockets. Two of Ohio State's first three games will be in prime time. It was previously announced that the Buckeyes will begin the...
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Toledo hires new head of violence interruption program, other leadership positions announced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Kapszukiewicz announced the new head of Toledo’s violence interruption program Friday, in addition to other new leadership positions. David Bush will be the new Commissioner of Save Our Community. Bush comes to the City from the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. There, he served as an Associate Librarian since 1993. The City of Toledo says Bush will be responsible for implementing the city’s violence interruption program starting on May 31, 2022. He will report to Safety Director Brian Byrd.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Man shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and injured in north Toledo early Friday morning, according to Toledo police. The incident occurred on East Park Street near Hartman Street sometime around 2 a.m. According to police on scene, the victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries described...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy