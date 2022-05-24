Organizers respond to questions raised about Toledo Taco and Margarita Fest

A taco and margarita festival sure sounds like a blast, but the one slated to take place in Toledo this summer is raising red flags online.

The Toledo Taco and Margarita Fest is scheduled to take place at the Huntington Center on Aug. 6. According to the Huntington Center website, the event includes a “custom food and drink menu, live music, pro wrestling and more.”

Ticket prices are $18 for general admission, which includes access to the event; $52 for VIP general admission, which includes a T-shirt, two margaritas, access to a VIP area and early entry; and $82 for ultimate VIP general admission, which includes one T-shirt, three margaritas, a complimentary taco bar, exclusive VIP club area and early entry. The event starts at 11 a.m. for VIPs and noon for general admission.

While the Huntington Center is managing the event, the organization it has partnered with to provide marketing services, United Festival Productions, has garnered complaints online for its past involvement in organizing festivals in other cities.

United Festival Production CEO Adam Dobres is also associated with AZ Food Festivals International and 12 other businesses including Bar Crawl Unlimited, Cactus League Sports, and Rock and Roll Pub Crawl, according to the Arizona Secretary of State.

Social media posts on Reddit warn that festivals previously associated with Mr. Dobres are a “scam” that charge high admission while failing to deliver on promised food, drinks, and entertainment. News outlets have also reported festival complaints related to AZ Food Festivals in multiple states including Idaho, North Dakota, Texas, New York, and Kentucky.

Huntington Center manager Steve Miller is aware of the negative reports associated with previous festivals and says that the Huntington Center is only utilizing the marketing services of United Festival Productions. In addition, Mr. Miller is taking the lead in managing the Toledo event and says that the Huntington Center is providing the specialty tacos and drinks that will be served at the event.

“I’ve heard it all,” Mr. Miller said. “That is why we are managing the event ourselves. They are helping us book the wrestling and they are helping us book some of the band entertainment, but as far as the food and beverages go, we are handling all of that ourselves and we are working hand in hand to make sure that happens because I saw all of the stuff that has happened in other markets, and we don’t want that to happen in Toledo, Ohio.”

No specific entertainment in the way of bands or wrestlers have been announced yet, as that is still being lined up, Mr. Miller said.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Mr. Dobres acknowledged concerns associated with previous events he is tied with organizing including two complaints filed with the North Dakota Attorney General following festivals organized by AZ Food Festivals in Fargo, and 47 complaints registered with the Better Business Bureau for Bar Crawl Unlimited. He, however, said that those complaints are the result of bad business relationships with former partners.

“I used to be the face of multiple companies that had bad partners,” he said. “All the fat was trimmed off, and we’ve evolved into a better company.”

Since January, events planned in Texas and Florida have not garnered complaints, he said. In addition, moving forward, his company is only in charge of “marketing, entertainment and retail vendors,” he said.

“Obviously yes, there have been issues in the past with other organizations, I stepped away from those and made a new partnership with other people and everything has been running smoothly,” he said.

Mr. Miller is also confident that there will not be problems associated with the Toledo festival.

“We’re putting the Huntington Center reputation upfront, because we want to make sure that everybody has a good experience, that is our intent,” Mr. Miller said. “We’ve done our research, and we feel confident that this is going to be a good event.”

Dick Eppstein, the president of the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, said that reports of questionable event planners, especially during festival season, is not uncommon. The situation often occurs when organizers promise big but fall short and leave vendors and consumers in the lurch.

“We’ve seen that in other cities, and I certainly hope that Huntington is making sure that that doesn’t happen here,” Mr. Eppstein said.

While he has not heard of the organizers associated with the Toledo event, he says that the onus to ensure a successful event falls squarely on the Huntington Center.

“If they know that this is a legitimate organization that’s got a great track record, and they are real comfortable with them, then it will be a wonderful event, and everybody will have a great time, and that’s what we all want,” Mr. Eppstein said.