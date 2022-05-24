ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

New Mexico Closing National Forests But Communities Remain Open For Memorial Day Travel

By Chad Hasty
 5 days ago
New Mexico is in a crisis situation with how dry it has been there. We've heard about the forest fires that have been raging in the state and ahead of a popular travel weekend, the state is taking action. If you are traveling to Ruidoso, Santa Fe, or any...

So Where Are Those Lubbock Stormwater Fees Going?

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lubbock flooded in all the usual places. So why is that? Why is it that we know where it's going to flood yet we do absolutely nothing about it? It's mostly because Lubbock has the most redneck approach to flooding ever. As a matter of fact, the rednecks I know have so much more ingenuity than the City of Lubbock has.
LUBBOCK, TX
Vice

Massive Explosions Dubbed 'The Anomaly' Help Reveal Mysteries In the Sky

During the summer of 2019, Oklahoma residents experienced mysterious tremors that swept through the state and collectively came to be known as “the anomaly.”. Scientists, puzzled by the pulses, ultimately tracked the signals down to a military facility that stores America’s largest ammunition stockpile and oversees huge explosions of obsolete munitions, a process that sends low-frequency acoustic waves called infrasound rippling across the landscape. In addition to providing a great science detective story, the infrasound waves produced by the routine explosions at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant have enormous potential to reveal unknown details about the sky, according to Stephen Arrowsmith, who serves as Hamilton Chair in Earth Sciences at Southern Methodist University and is among the scientists monitoring the Oklahoma pulses.
Are People Actually Stealing Prairie Dogs From Lubbock Parks?

A recent Facebook post by a concerned Lubbock resident caught my eye. He gave details of a strange encounter he had with alleged prairie dog snatchers. "So, there I am at a park in North Lubbock, longboarding with my dog. Like many parks in North Lubbock, this one has a prolific prairie dog population. I look in one of the fields, and there's a white truck with a trailer that has some unidentifiable machinery on it. One guy is out of the truck looking down the prairie dog holes while another idles the truck front. I guessed that maybe they're part of some low-budget department from TTU or the city."
LUBBOCK, TX
kbnd.com

Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
IDAHO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Severe Storm Risk issued for parts of West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As temperatures continue to warm up, another low pressure system moves through the area to provide more rain and storms once again for today. Late this evening is the next chance for storms to pop into the forecast. These storms will come to the area this evening and this will continue […]
WHEELING, WV
Lubbock, TX
