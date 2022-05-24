New Mexico Closing National Forests But Communities Remain Open For Memorial Day Travel
By Chad Hasty
102.5 KISS FM
5 days ago
New Mexico is in a crisis situation with how dry it has been there. We've heard about the forest fires that have been raging in the state and ahead of a popular travel weekend, the state is taking action. If you are traveling to Ruidoso, Santa Fe, or any...
A plane drops fire retardant in an effort to fight the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire near Las Vegas, N.M., on May 3, 2022. (Adria Malcolm/The New York Times) A wildfire in northern New Mexico that destroyed at least 330 homes and displaced thousands of people was caused by a planned burn by the U.S. Forest Service, federal fire investigators said Friday.
Do you have your summer travel plans laid out yet? If not, you should get to know Travel Lemmings. The online travel guide’s team of 24 writers and editors unveiled their first-ever bucket list of the 150 Best Things To Do In The USA This Summer. Topping the list...
WEST VIRGINIA — An Ohio man has reeled in a record-breaking blue catfish in West Virginia. On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as a prescribed burn has now become the largest wildfire in New Mexico state history and remains the largest active wildfire in the United States. The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire has burned more than 311,000 acres across San Miguel, Mora, and Taos counties, while threatening to continue spreading into […]
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by Native American tribes to stop Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. from preparing a planned new Arizona copper mine’s site in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson. U.S. District Judge James Soto refused to issue a temporary restraining...
A man was caught on camera killing turkey just feet from a home south of Roundup. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the incident happened on May 2 around 5:30 pm and that they are looking for the man.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. - A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia, regulators said. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. It measured...
On Tuesday, May 24th, Lubbock flooded in all the usual places. So why is that? Why is it that we know where it's going to flood yet we do absolutely nothing about it? It's mostly because Lubbock has the most redneck approach to flooding ever. As a matter of fact, the rednecks I know have so much more ingenuity than the City of Lubbock has.
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Keystone’s Wye bridge opened Friday just before the busy holiday weekend. Closed for construction after last Labor Day, the goal was to reopen the unique bridge by Memorial Day. Work done on the bridge included replacing 50-year-old bridge decks but with wood instead of concrete...
If you have a child that may be interested in history and in particular, the history of this area, the National Ranching Heritage Center has a great opportunity this Summer for children who have completed first through fifth grade. The National Ranching Heritage Center will be offering Summer Youth Classes...
During the summer of 2019, Oklahoma residents experienced mysterious tremors that swept through the state and collectively came to be known as “the anomaly.”. Scientists, puzzled by the pulses, ultimately tracked the signals down to a military facility that stores America’s largest ammunition stockpile and oversees huge explosions of obsolete munitions, a process that sends low-frequency acoustic waves called infrasound rippling across the landscape. In addition to providing a great science detective story, the infrasound waves produced by the routine explosions at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant have enormous potential to reveal unknown details about the sky, according to Stephen Arrowsmith, who serves as Hamilton Chair in Earth Sciences at Southern Methodist University and is among the scientists monitoring the Oklahoma pulses.
SALT LAKE CITY — When the weather gets hot, KSL hears from many viewers, frustrated to see excessive watering, broken sprinklers, and other acts of disregard for the drought encompassing most of the state. Utah's Division of Water Resources has a contact form to report those frustrations — the...
On Thursday, May 26th, a Lubbock resident posted images online of 9mm bullet shell casings they found in the road near Hardwick Elementary School. The resident posted on Nextdoor that they found the casings while on their evening walk. This was between Preston Smith Park and Hardwick Elementary. Multiple other...
A recent Facebook post by a concerned Lubbock resident caught my eye. He gave details of a strange encounter he had with alleged prairie dog snatchers. "So, there I am at a park in North Lubbock, longboarding with my dog. Like many parks in North Lubbock, this one has a prolific prairie dog population. I look in one of the fields, and there's a white truck with a trailer that has some unidentifiable machinery on it. One guy is out of the truck looking down the prairie dog holes while another idles the truck front. I guessed that maybe they're part of some low-budget department from TTU or the city."
LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – As temperatures continue to warm up, another low pressure system moves through the area to provide more rain and storms once again for today. Late this evening is the next chance for storms to pop into the forecast. These storms will come to the area this evening and this will continue […]
But when the Great Spaghetti Monster finally does bring life giving liquid from the sky, Lubbock turns into a slightly less hellish version of Oregon, which means it's the absolute WORST PLACE ON EARTH. To slightly misquote Tom Jones: "In Lubbock, It's not unusual to flood most everywhere..." I can't...
Warning: The following video may be graphic for some people. First of all, the moose was fine. I only watched the video of this majestic moose colliding with this white Jeep Cherokee AFTER I knew he or she was just fine, because let's be honest, it's a brutal video and made me cry.
Well, this is a sight for saur eyes. Jurassic Quest has taken over the United States by storm and is the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show. Now it's coming to Lubbock, Texas for you to enjoy. They will have some really cool things to do there while you...
Comments / 0