FORT MYERS — Jesuit baseball was not to be denied this postseason. The Tigers blasted their way through Class 5A Region 2 play, outscoring three opponents by an absurd total of 40-3. Run differentials weren’t as staggering at the state tournament in Fort Myers, but Jesuit still captured the program’s sixth championship in impressive fashion. The Tigers scored four in the first inning during a 5-2 semifinal win over Naples and then finished the job with a dominant 6-0 blanking of Melbourne Eau Gallie in the title game.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO