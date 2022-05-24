ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

By MATTHEW BROWN
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5nT1_0fowkSqy00
Transgender Birth Certificate FILE - In this March 15, 2021 photo, demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Helena, Mont. Montana health officials say transgender people can't change their birth certificates even if they undergo surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File) (Thom Bridge)

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights.

The state health department said in an emergency rule that it would no longer record the category of “gender” on people's birth certificates, replacing that category with a listing for “sex” — either male or female — that can be changed only in rare circumstances.

Sex is “immutable," according to the rule, while gender is a “social...construct" that can change over time.

“Sex is different from gender and an immutable genetic fact, which is not changeable, even by surgery,” said the rule from Public Health and Human Services director Adam Meier, a Gianforte appointee.

Only Tennessee, Oklahoma and West Virginia have similar sweeping prohibitions against changes to birth certificates, according to the civil rights group Lambda Legal. Bans in Idaho and Ohio were struck down in 2020, according to the group.

Other states also have recently sought to restrict transgender rights, including Indiana where lawmakers on Tuesday overrode their governor's veto and banned transgender females from competing in girls school sports.

The Gianforte administration's rule was issued just over a month after a state judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a new Montana law that requires transgender people to have undergone a "surgical procedure" before being allowed to change their gender on their birth certificates.

Judge Michael Moses ruled the law was unconstitutionally vague because it did not specify what procedure must be performed. The law also required transgender people to obtain a court order indicating they had a surgical procedure.

Moses’ order forced the state to revert back to a process adopted in 2017 that said transgender residents could apply to change the gender on their Montana birth certificate by filing sworn affidavits with the health department.

But state health officials said the April 21 ruling put them in “an ambiguous and uncertain situation” and led them to craft the temporary emergency rule.

The changes exceed restrictions on transgender rights imposed by the Republican-dominated state Legislature and signed into law by Gianforte.

Shawn Reagor with the Montana Human Rights Network said the rule was “politically motivated and malicious” and would harm transgender people who want to fully participate in civil society, which includes recognition of their gender.

“It's being validated and seen for who you are. But even more so, it's being able to navigate society and be active in today's world without having a threat of violence or discrimination,” Reagor said.

Democratic state lawmakers expressed outrage, calling the rule a “blatant abuse of power meant to undermine the checks and balances of our independent courts.”

“While this rule is intended to make the lives of our transgender neighbors harder, it impacts all of us by eroding the rights that let us live our lives free from government overreach,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott and Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour.

According to the rule, the sex listing can be changed only if someone’s sex is misidentified when they’re born or if the sex was wrongly recorded as a result of “a scrivener’s error,” according to the rule.

In response to questions about the new rule, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said “all individuals should be treated with dignity and respect.”

“However," the agency statement continued, “as noted in the emergency rule, the Department has an obligation to ensure the accuracy of vital records.” Officials said the rule was consistent with state law and addresses “a critical regulatory gap" while obeying the April court ruling.

But attorney Akilah Lane with the ACLU of Montana — which sued to block the state law — said the group will take the matter back to Moses' court.

“The court order could not have been more clear. The court ordered the state to go back to the status quo,” she said. “Instead, by issuing this emergency rule, they just further showed their true colors — that these laws and regulations are intended to harm transgender individuals.”

Half of the U.S. states, plus the District of Columbia, allow transgender residents to change gender designation on their birth certificates without surgical requirements or court orders, according to the policy organization Movement Advancement Project that supports transgender rights.

Just over a dozen states require surgical intervention for changing gender on birth certificates and such barriers have been challenged in several states.

Many transgender people choose not to undergo gender-confirmation surgeries. Such procedures are sometimes deemed unnecessary or too expensive, two transgender Montana residents argued in their July 2021 lawsuit challenging the Montana law.

Over the last several years, legislation in numerous states has been aimed at limiting the rights of transgender people, and the new laws are being challenged in court.

Alabama passed a law making it a felony for doctors to prescribe such treatments as gender-confirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors, but a judge has blocked the law.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered child welfare officials to i nvestigate parents of children receiving puberty blockers and other gender-confirming care as potential abuse. That effort was blocked by a judge.

At least a dozen states have recently passed laws to ban transgender girls and women from participating in female sports, most recently Utah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 30

Kelly Plandel
5d ago

xx or xy no surgery changes that. If Montana didn't have such horrible winters I'd probably be there but got enough cold growing up in Colorado. Montana is beautiful beyond belief and still seem to have some common sense.

Reply
16
Kymm Maddox
6d ago

Sex of a child is determined by the mother and father...surgery does not change your birth sex, which is who you are...unless you menstrate and have philopian tubes and can give birth because you produce eggs to be fertilized...YOU ARE A MAN

Reply(3)
11
Guest
5d ago

DNA doesn't change. And what happens if there's a medical emergency and the doctors miss it due to them thinking their patient is a different sex. Official documents should have actual sex, whether it is male, female, or intersex. Then maybe put identify as (whatever they identify as) underneath it.

Reply
2
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington courts clearing drug convictions, refunding fines

SEATTLE — People convicted under Washington’s longtime felony drug possession law are starting to get their records cleared, and their court-imposed fines refunded. It’s a consequence of the Washington Supreme Court’s groundbreaking decision to strike down the law in February 2021. But the remedy so far has been complicated, as each county sets its own course.
KING COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Bird Flu now Confirmed in 9 Washington State Counties

OLYMPIA - Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 continues to make its way through Washington. The latest detection was confirmed on Friday, May 27, in a backyard flock in Snohomish County. Bird flu is also detected in King, Thurston, Whatcom, Clallam, Pierce, Spokane, Pacific and Okanogan counties. The Washington State...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Idaho State
Local
Montana Society
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Local
Montana Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Another cougar spotted in Kent, women claim

KENT, Wash. – Two women in Kent claim to see have seen a cougar off 104th Avenue SE on May 20. Michelle Rodgers and Roslyn Prasad say the animal stared them down and made its way toward them. “Over there, I saw this large animal. It was bigger than...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle sports teams highlight End Gun Violence movement

Seattle’s professional sports teams showed solidarity by highlighting the End Gun Violence movement over the weekend. The recognition was in response to the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York that claimed the lives of dozens in recent weeks. The Mariners, Sounders FC, and OL Reign...
SEATTLE, WA
issaquahreporter.com

Against the grain: Reagan Dunn holds the torch for King County conservatives

From a demographic perspective, it is no secret that Seattle and the surrounding King County region are predominantly liberal in political leaning. King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn agrees that the officially non-partisan council he serves on is one of the most liberal governing bodies “anywhere in the country.”. Dunn...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma, Seattle students walk out of class protesting for gun law reform

Students across western Washington walked out of class to protest gun violence and school shootings. Kids say they are sick of having to feel afraid while in the classroom. Today, about 100 students from Robert Eagle Middle School held a sit-out, then marched outside. Students at Foss High School in Tacoma also organized a protest, holding up signs and chanting for several hours outside the school.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle considers measures to address gig worker pay, rights

The Seattle City Council will vote Tuesday on the first in a series of policies that would ask app-based companies like food delivery services to improve wages, transparency and other working conditions for gig workers. The Seattle Times reports if the bills pass they would require companies to pay per-minute...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Certificates#Transgender Children#Transgender People#Trans Women#Politics State#Racism#Ap#Republican#Lambda Legal
ncwlife.com

Confluence Health urges dismissal of former workers’ vaccination lawsuit

WATERVILLE — The Wenatchee Valley’s largest health system says a judge must throw out the lawsuit brought by 92 current and former employees, who argue its requirement for a COVID-19 vaccination is discriminatory. Confluence Health this week filed a response motion in Douglas County Superior Court, about eight...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington man drowns in Idaho’s Salmon River Middle Fork

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Washington man is dead after a boating accident on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Custer County. Robert Gray, 63, of Mill Creek, Washington, was floating the river Tuesday afternoon “when his raft struck a log jam, throwing him into the water,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. near the Boundary Creek boat launch, northwest of Stanley.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Lewis County Judge Upholds $50,000 Fine and Cease-and-Desist Order Against Armed Citizens Legal Defense Network

A Lewis County Superior Court judge upheld a cease-and-desist order and a $50,000 fine against the Onalaska-based Armed Citizens Legal Defense Network, Inc., for illegally acting as an insurer in Washington state, the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner announced Thursday. Armed Citizens sells memberships that include legal support to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy