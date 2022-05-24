‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Releases In October, Artwork Revealed Via Cargo Ship

Modern Warfare II is the next release in the Call Of Duty franchise , and it will be released in October. The reveal of its artwork was delivered via a massive cargo ship, literally.

Reportedly over 24 hours, the Call Of Duty team maneuvered cargo ship that featured a 90,000 square foot Modern Warfare II wrap also features COD character Simon “Ghost” Riley. The Port of Long Beach dock (CA) also features artwork that once the cargo ship was in place linked up to reveal the full Modern Warfare II visual.

Of course, this is 2022 so if it isn’t recorded it didn’t happen, and drones were used to capture everything. Also filmed was the imagery of game’s new squad of operators called “Task Force 141.” But maybe most importantly, included in the artwork was the game’s proper release date of October 28, 2022.

Check out the official artwork reveal below. Needless to say, gaming company budgets are still quite healthy.