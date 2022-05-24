Arkansas Attorney General Primary Election Results

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO