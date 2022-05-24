Arkansas Attorney General Primary Election Results

Incumbents in the Alabama Senate dominated in last Tuesday’s primary except for one race that is too close to call. In District 27 in east Alabama, Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey leads the incumbent, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, by four votes. The district covers parts of Lee, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of abortion providers in Oklahoma has filed a legal challenge to a bill that bans nearly all abortions in the state. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court. It seeks to stop the new law from taking effect. The...
The following is a transcript of an interview with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson that aired on Sunday, May 29, 2022 on "Face the Nation." The full interview transcript can be found below. MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who joins us from Little Rock. Good morning...
There will be two fewer incumbents in the Arkansas State Senate after Tuesday’s primary election returns are officially tabulated. State Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, and State Sen. Charles Beckham, R-Magnolia, trailed their primary opponents in their re-election bids to the upper chamber, according to unofficial election results provided by the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.
Ohio Republicans secured favorable legislative redistricting maps on Friday for this year's elections after the state's top court effectively threw up its hands in an attempt to enforce new redistricting rules. The GOP victory came by way of a federal court ruling by judges who said they felt obligated to...
Roland Gutierrez (D), Texas state senator for the district representing Uvalde, talks to Meet the Press about the impact that the massacre at Robb Elementary School will have on his community.May 29, 2022.
It had to be one of the amazing wins without a runoff in quite a while in Arkansas politics, if ever. In this week’s six-person Republican primary race for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor, Leslie Rutledge garnered over 55% of the vote to win the office without a runoff. Rutledge received 75% of the vote in her home county of Independence.
Senator Cory Booker talks about efforts in Congress to pass gun legislation. Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez joins the show to discuss the latest into the shooting in Uvalde. Cedric Alexander, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Tony Montalto talk about ways to prevent gun violence. Cornell Belcher, Pat McCrory, Ashley Parker and Ali Vitali join the Meet the Press roundtable.May 29, 2022.
While the races for governor, senate and various other state and national offices got most of the attention in Tuesday’s primary election, several other Arkansas candidates also emerged victorious. Lieutenant Governor. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge beat out five other candidates to win the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor....
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced vetoes of 18 bills Friday, including a measure that would have allowed voters who forget to sign their mail-in ballot envelope to do so after mailing it to get it counted. The Republican governor also vetoed a bill that would...
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the 2022 Arkansas Primary election. The following candidates will faceoff in November for the Arkansas Governor seat: Republican candidate Sarah Sanders. Democratic candidate Chris Jones. See the full 2022 Arkansas Primary Election results below: KTVE and KARD election coverage is brought to you by Delek US.
Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger is seeking to prevail in a fierce primary fight that has been a focus for former President Donald Trump’s efforts to exact revenge against members of his party who refused to aid his efforts to alter the 2020 election results in the state. Raffensperger, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge should expunge a portion of a state grand jury report that is sharply critical of Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to a motion filed by Stitt. The portion of the May 13 report calling Stitt’s meetings with his appointees to the state Pardon...
OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a war of words on the last day of the regular session at the Oklahoma Capitol. House Speaker Charles McCall said he’s appalled and disappointed after Gov. Kevin Stitt criticized state lawmakers for not being transparent enough during the budget process. Stitt also said not enough is done to help Oklahomans handle inflation.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been six days since the Primary election, and we still do not know who won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.This race is heading to overtime.By late Monday, Mehmet Oz's lead over Dave McCormick dropped below 1,000 votes out of 1.3 million votes cast, as more of the Republican mail-in ballots were counted.But it's not clear McCormick can overtake Oz, says Adam Bonin, a Pennsylvania elections attorney based in Philadelphia."They are gradually going in McCormick's favor. He is gaining about 90 votes on Oz out of every thousand, which is obviously a gain. But when...
