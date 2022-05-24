ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Charges Dropped Against Bronx Rapper Accused of Shooting at NYPD

By Christopher Smith
 5 days ago

Source: DON EMMERT / Getty

A 16-year-old Bronx rapper who made headlines for allegedly shooting a New York Police Department officer while being arrested has had the charges against him dropped.
According to reports , officials with the Bronx Family Court Law Department confirmed last Friday (May 20th) that the charges against Camrin Williams, also known as C Blu , were dropped. Officials said that the case, which included charges of attempted murder and assault, “cannot be prosecuted” but they did note that the rapper did violate the law with his weapon. “Just because the city cannot prosecute doesn’t mean this individual should have been carrying an illegal weapon — a weapon which contributed to both him and an officer being shot,” the Law Department said in a statement which added, “Pursuant to Family Court Law, the case is now sealed and we are unable to say more about the matter.”

In January of this year, the incident took place as C Blu was being arrested while in an altercation with officers who had responded to complaints about a disorderly crowd. During the tussle, the firearm Williams was carrying went off, striking Officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg after the bullet went through his own. The rapper was arrested and accused of violating the previous probation status he had received for gun possession. He would go on to obtain his release after posting $200,000 bail reportedly with an advance he had gotten after signing a deal with Interscope Records.

The news did not sit well with Patrick J. Lynch, the NYPD Police Benevolent Association president. “This absurd decision should outrage every New Yorker who wants to get illegal guns off our streets,” he said. “There is no dispute that this individual was caught carrying an illegal gun for the second time. If perps like this face absolutely no consequences, even after shooting a cop, we have to ask: why bother sending us out to get the guns at all?”

Really?
5d ago

He had a concealed weapon- plus he’s already known to the system! Throw the book at him and charge as adult!

Reply
7
Guest
5d ago

What a great example to the children of NYC…… The judge should be expelled indefinitely.

Reply
5
