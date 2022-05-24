ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Parade 2023 | South Pasadena’s Float Fundraising Ongoing

By Bill Glazier
South Pasadena News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn one wall inside the South Pasadena City Council chambers hangs a picture reminding those who toiled long hours, giving up their weeknights and weekends, working hot summer days, rainy winter nights, about the sacrifice it took to make it happen. Yet, nearly every volunteer contributing to its effort...

southpasadenan.com

South Pasadena News

SPEF | Annual Parti Gras Returns Raising $220,000

Last Saturday the South Pasadena Educational Foundation (SPEF) returned with Parti Gras, an annual fundraiser bringing a night of music, dancing, and auctioning back to South Pasadena after a two-year hiatus. Starting in 1986, Parti Gras is one of the largest fundraisers the district holds. Proceeds go to funding for...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

Homegrown Album “A Town South of Pasadena”

Local Wine & Song long time regulars Pat Quinn and Ed Tree have co-produced an album comprised of local artists, many of whom have appeared on South Pasadena stages including Wine & Song. Featured artists include the co-producers, Quinn and Tree, along with other South Pas favorites Brad Colerick, Dave Plenn, Powdercoat, and Chauncey Bowers.
PASADENA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

The City of Long Beach Celebrates Memorial Day with Local Concerts and Events

Some city services and operations in Long Beach will be closed on Memorial Day this Monday, May 30, as various businesses and events prepare to celebrate the national holiday. All city-operated COVID-19 vaccine sites and mobile clinics will be closed for Memorial Day, as well as the Billie Jean King Main library and all branch libraries and library offices. All City Hall offices and public services, including utility departments, will be closed on Monday, but residents are encouraged to access the City of Long Beach website for questions/concerns and bill payments.
LONG BEACH, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-28-2022]

Well, here we are. It’s Saturday and you’re looking to add a little spice to your L.A. to-do list. Let’s get to it. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 28) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you decide on, hope you have a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Anti-Asian hate murals vandalized in Alhambra and Cerritos

Two anti-Asian hate murals made by a local artist were vandalized, one of which had a slur painted over it."It breaks my heart to learn that during the AAPI Heritage Month the County-commissioned MariNoami Anti-Asian murals, which were installed at the National Asian Pacific America Families Against Substance Abuse office in Alhambra and the Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos last year, were vandalized — the former with a hateful slur," Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a statement. The murals were a comic strip with several notable Asian American icons including Grace Lee Boggs, George Takei, Margaret Cho and  Yuri Kochiyama, among many others. Solis said that the slur was quickly removed. "Hate will not be tolerated here," she added. "Hate will be removed when seen and replaced with education and respect for all."
CERRITOS, CA
discovering-la.com

Where to Celebrate National Brisket Day in LA

Saturday, May 28, is National Brisket Day. If you’ve had corned beef or pastrami before, then you’ve had brisket. This large piece of flavor-packed beef is often cured or smoked, but it’s also one of the best cuts for braising and slow cooking. I hope you can plan ahead and celebrate National Brisket Day with one of your favorites or try something new.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things to Do This Memorial Day Weekend in L.A. [5-27-2022 to 5-30-2022]

Sometimes we forget that Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those we’ve lost. Three day weekends and pool parties not withstanding, the act of mourning sacrifice should never be taken lightly, and it hits extra hard in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. We know you come to us for “things to do” but just know that the events of the past few days are very much on our minds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Announces Memorial Day Closures and Reminders

Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and many City services and administrative business offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day, a national day of remembrance for the brave men and women of the U.S. military who died in the line of duty. Specific closures and exceptions are noted below.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Summer Youth Programs Available Throughout Los Angeles

With summer around the corner, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Albert Carvalho spread the word about the city's summer youth programs, including camps, sports and paid internships. “Summer is a time for learning, growing, and playing -- and in Los Angeles, we're committed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbccviking.com

L.A. cannabis festival revolves toward the future of cannabis

The Green Street Festival is one of many events that is a response to the growing acceptance of cannabis use, as the future of the cannabis industry is in real estate. Green Street Festival was a 2-day event in Downtown Los Angeles focused on education and entertainment in the cannabis industry. Day 1 was a VIP-invite only; Viking News was only invited to cover Day 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

Op-Ed | Is South Pasadena’s City Council Deliberately Deceiving the Public?

Full disclosure. I am the author of the Betta Report, a 56-page expose and pedagogy connecting the dots on the South Pasadena City Council’s financial mismanagement. Published in June 2020, the Betta Report devastated a carefully crafted façade of municipal virtue. Only days later, South Pasadena financial experts Sheila and Steve Rossi proved that the City Council was shopping two proposed budgets – the favored one being $14.9 million greater than the other.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pawmypets.com

They Crossed The Rainbow To Be With Each Other Forever

Sadly, last Thursday The Los Angeles Zoo revealed the dismissal of their senior lion couple. These 2 were true examples of how far a relationship can go. A pair that could not think a life without each other.
InsideHook

A Night at This Luxury Ranch Comes With a Cookout by One of LA’s Top Chefs

We’re not trying to stress you out, but this summer is predicted to be more chaotic. expensive than ever before. There is good news, though: You live in Southern California. This means whether the monotony of your routine has left you in need of an adventure, stress at work has got you craving spa time or the humdrum of the same boring meals has you in need of a culinary sojourn, you’ll be able to find your fix this summer within a few hours of Los Angeles by car. No sky-high prices for airplane tickets and anxiety-inducing security lines required.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Message from Culver City Unified School District Quoc Tran

Dear CCUSD Parents/Guardians and Community Members,. Yesterday at approximately 2 p.m. PST an 18-year-old gunman came on the campus of Robb Elementary School, opened fire and killed and wounded multiple victims. The mass shooting took the lives of two teachers and 19 children. The children of this elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were between the age of seven and 10 years old.
CULVER CITY, CA

